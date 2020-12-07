Arts Lovers Embrace Parker Arts' Save a Seat Fundraiser

PARKER, Colo., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like arts organizations around the globe, the Town of Parker's arts and culture department has been devastated financially by COVID-19. With losses totaling north of $2 million to date, Parker Arts is asking its patrons to "Save a Seat" by contributing $100 per seat for every chair in its 534-seat theater. So far, 281 seats have been saved as a part of the fundraiser. One hundred of those seats were saved by a $10,000 donation from the Johnson Foundation.

"We have been heartened by the response," said Carrie Glassburn, Acting Cultural Director for Parker Arts. "We have received an outpouring of gratitude from local cultural arts lovers who have been to our shows and events over the years and have created lasting memories because of them. They also appreciate the many creative steps we've taken to continue to deliver arts experiences in the midst of this pandemic."

Contributing to the Safe a Seat fundraiser is easy. Arts supporters are urged to go to ParkerArts.org/Save-a-Seat/ to make their contributions. "This is also a great holiday gift idea for a family or friend that loves the arts," Glassburn said.

As a thank you and a symbol of the joy and celebration experienced through the arts, each Save a Seat donor will receive a unique holiday ornament hand-painted by a local Parker artist from the Parker Artists Guild. Ent Credit Union is generously sponsoring this initiative by providing materials and a donation to the Parker Artists Guild for every ornament painted. Each $100 donation is also 100 percent tax deductible.

"Saving a Seat allows Parker Arts to continue to innovate, learn and bring new ideas forward," Glassburn said. "Our patrons' support means Parker Arts will remain an outlet for creativity and connection in our community in 2021 and beyond."

ABOUT PARKER ARTS

The PARKER ARTS organization includes the many facilities and events that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international, cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. For more information, visit www.ParkerArts.org and connect with the organization on Facebook or Instagram.

CONTACT: Erich Kirshner

Evolution Communications Agency

303.921.6733 | [email protected]

SOURCE Parker Arts

Related Links

https://parkerarts.org

