Arts Network Ovation TV On The Release Of President Trump's 2021 Budget Eliminating Funding For The National Endowment For The Arts

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent arts network Ovation TV strongly condemns President Trump's proposed 2021 budget calling for the elimination of all funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. Congress needs to recognize that the majority of federal funding for the Arts goes to small organizations and underserved communities; cutting funding for the NEA would be detrimental to the at-risk youth and rural communities that benefit the most from NEA funding.

This is now the third year in which the administration has proposed a budget eliminating all funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. Ovation TV is hopeful that once again Congress will reject these cuts and instead increase funding for the NEA. It has been proven time and again that the arts are a cultural and economic boon for our society.

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, Ovation TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 60 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts.

