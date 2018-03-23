Art's Way Manufacturing Announces Conference Call To Review First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled For Friday, March 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT

Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

10:00 ET

ARMSTRONG, Iowa, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW), announces a conference call for Friday, March 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT.  Marc H. McConnell, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Art's Way Manufacturing, and Carrie Gunnerson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Art's Way Manufacturing will be leading the call to discuss the first quarter of fiscal 2018 financial results.

What: Art's Way Manufacturing First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

When: Friday, March 30, 2018 10:00 AM CT

How:  Live via phone by dialing (877) 358-7309. Code: Art's Way Manufacturing. Participants to the conference call should call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website for 12 months. www.artsway-mfg.com/

About Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Art's Way manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products including animal feed processing equipment, sugar beet defoliators and harvesters, land maintenance equipment, crop shredding equipment, round hay balers, plows, hay and forage equipment, manure spreaders, reels for combines and swathers, and top and bottom drive augers, as well as modular animal confinement buildings and laboratories, and specialty tools and inserts. After-market service parts are also an important part of the Company's business.  The Company has three reporting segments: agricultural products; modular buildings; and tools.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Carrie Gunnerson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.
investorrelations@artsway-mfg.com
Phone:  712-864-3131

Or visit the Company's website at www.artsway-mfg.com/

