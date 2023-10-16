ArtsBerry Interviews Designer Ms. Ao "Augustina" Liu

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsBerry interviews some of the world's top contemporary designers to provide our audience an inside look at everything from their design process to upcoming projects and to what matters the most to them outside of the studio. Ms. Ao Liu is an award-winning product/UX designer based in Seattle, WA. She has worked with prestigious organizations such as Wynd Technologies, Alaska Airline, IxDA Seattle, and Fresh Chalk. She is the recipient for world class design awards such as London Design Awards, Muse Creative Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, Creative Communication Awards, CES Innovation Awards, UX Design Awards, Titan Health Awards, to name a few.

I grew up in Changsha, Hunan, China. It was during my early volunteer work at the Social Welfare House in China that I began to contemplate whether there might be a viable solution to improve the quality of life for seniors facing challenges due to their declining abilities. My study journey into the field of design provided me with a profound revelation: accessibility and inclusive design are the keys to addressing this issue. Now I'm dedicated to creating accessible and inclusive designs to empower users and designing for social well-being.

One of design projects that I'm proud of is the Sentry Mobile App at Wynd Technologies, which is designed to be paired with the IoT smoke & noise detector to protect rental properties by detecting recreational smoke and unwanted noise. For this project, I took charge of the entire design process from scratch, covering iOS, Android, and Tablets. The biggest obstacle I encountered was the constraint of time and resources. Creating a comprehensive app within these limitations was indeed challenging. I collaborated closely with the development and product teams. Together, we prioritized essential features, ensuring to deliver a seamless and impactful experience to customers. The final delivery was a great success - my design was recognized by international awards including DNA Paris Design Awards 2023(Winner), London Design Awards 2023(Gold), and CES Innovation Awards 2023(Honoree), and generated substantial Annual Recurring Revenue for Wynd Technologies.

I strive to provide my audience with a profound sense of inclusion and empowerment. My work serves as a canvas where I explore the intricate interplay between technology, empathy, and the human experience. Ultimately, I want my projects to reflect the transformative potentials of design. I hope that it resonates with viewers, highlighting the crucial role of accessibility and inclusion in shaping a more equitable world.

I'm excited to join Toast in October 2023 as a Senior Product Designer to work on a product that shapes the experience in the restaurant field. I look forward to a multifaceted and dynamic experience. Working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and engineers, I aim to shape the next-generation ecosystem for restaurants into a user-friendly, transparent, and delightful platform.

Believe in Yourself! Perseverance is essential in the design field. There will be moments when you doubt your abilities, but it's crucial to believe in yourself and your creative instincts. Confidence in your design choices will help you stand firm in your decisions and contribute effectively to your projects.

