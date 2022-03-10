ArtsBerry Presents Photography Exhibition & Talk with Prestigious New York-Based Asian Photographers

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsBerry held a photography exhibition and artists discussion panel at 19 W 26TH ST, New York, NY. The event showed the photographic works of two prestigious Asian artists, Man Zhu and Bingqin Zhang. At the same time, Lianjie Zheng, a well-known Asian artist in the U.S., was invited to join the discussion panel.

A total of 12 outstanding works from artists Man Zhu and Bingqin Zhang were presented at this exhibition. Approximately 60 guests attended this event. "Relationship is a body of photo-based works through which I explore my subconscious behavior by showing my relationships with people around me," Man Zhu said. Bingqin Zhang exhibited her series of works, One Kind of Touch, which explores photographic materials, processes, and the relationship between artists. Mr. Lianjie Zheng, one of the representative figures in Chinese contemporary arts, spoke highly of the photographic works by the two artists. At the artists discussion panel, three renowned photographers discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by Asian artists in today's world of arts.

This event provides a platform for artists to showcase their fine works and for audience to appreciate photography fused with Asian arts.

About Man Zhu

Man Zhu, fine art photographer, member of China Women Photographers Association, a scholarship winner and a representative of excellent student works of Savannah College of Art and Design, in the MFA degree of Photography at the School of Visual Arts. Her work has participated in art exhibitions in New York, Savannah, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis, and has made outstanding achievements in some international photography awards, such as IPA 2021, Chromatic Awards 2021, and New York Fine Art Competition.

About Bingqin (Zaccheo) Zhang

Bingqin (Zaccheo) Zhang is a Chinese artist, based in New York. After completing her graduate studies of Fine Art Photography at the Savannah College of Art and Design, she goes to the Fashion Photography program at the School of Visual Arts. Bingqin Zhang was a finalist in the 96th Print Center Annual Competition and won the Honorable Mention Prize in the ICP 2021. Her work is included as a case study in the book, "Photology: Photographers and Metaphor" by the author Aldo Branti, which was collected in the libraries of University of Oxford, Cambridge University Library, National Library of Scotland, National Library of Wales, and Trinity College Dublin.

About Lianjie Zheng

Zheng Lianjie, born in Beijing, is a U.S.-based, Chinese, contemporary artist, active in performance art, installation, photography, contemporary ink, and video art. As one of the representative figures in Chinese contemporary art, Mr. Zheng's artworks have promoted and greatly impact the development process of Chinese contemporary art in the 1990s. Mr. Zheng was awarded the "General Medal of Honor" by the Kentucky government of the United States, and the "United Nations Messenger of Peace Award" by the United Nations. His photographic artwork, Huge Explosion: Binding the Lost Souls was sold for US $30,000 at Sotheby's New York's first Asian contemporary art auction in 2006, setting a record for the top six Chinese in the world.

