ArtsBerry Supported Artists Shuyi Liu and Yachu Feng's Masterpieces Grace the Art Exhibitions at Bird's Nest and Water Cube

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsBerry proudly announces the participation of its esteemed artists, Shuyi Liu and Yachu Feng, whose exceptional artworks have been showcased at the prestigious Nest Cup Dual Olympics Seat Art Exhibition and Lightening up the Blue Light Exhibition in Beijing, China.

Airsphere Airsphere

The grand opening ceremony of the Bird's Nest Cup Dual Olympics Seat Art Exhibition was held in February 2024 at the iconic National Stadium (Bird's Nest) in Beijing, China. This remarkable exhibition has garnered attention from numerous art galleries and institutions, receiving tens of thousands of submissions. Out of these, nearly 2,000 outstanding works were meticulously selected for display, marking the inauguration of the Bird's Nest Cup Dual Olympics Seat Art Exhibition.

The Light the Blue Light public welfare project has been held for 13 consecutive years. Since its launch in 2011, the National Aquatics Center continues to hold an exhibition of caring for children with autism. The exhibition has showcased over 4,000 artworks. Over 5,000 participants have engaged in offline events, while online interactions have surpassed 430,000. This art exhibition has made significant contributions to over a dozen charity organizations.

Shuyi Liu, renowned for her expertise in service experience design, and Yachu Feng, a distinguished product designer, have both earned international acclaim for their innovative and impactful contributions to the world of art and design. Visitors to the Bird's Nest and Water Cube areas are now presented with a unique opportunity to witness their extraordinary artworks "Airsphere" at the exhibitions.

**About Bird's Nest**

The National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest, stands as a monumental landmark at Olympic Green in Beijing, China. Covering an impressive area of 204,000 square meters and boasting a capacity of 91,000 spectators, the Bird's Nest Stadium played a pivotal role as the main venue for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Its architectural magnificence and historical significance make it a symbol of pride for the nation.

**About Water Cube**

The Water Cube, fully known as the National Aquatics Centre, is a swimming center at the Olympic Green in Beijing, China. The Water Cube was constructed to host the aquatics competitions at the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. During the 2008 Olympics, 25 world records were broken in this facility.

**About Shuyi Liu**

Shuyi Liu, a seasoned designer specializing in service experience design, is acclaimed for her empathetic approach and innovative design solutions. Shuyi's work is driven by a mission to enhance human well-being. Her remarkable projects, such as therapeutic board games and journaling apps, have earned her international recognition and prestigious awards, including the Silver MUSE Design Award and Gold London Design Awards.

**About Yachu Feng**

Yachu Feng, a distinguished product designer with academic credentials from Tsinghua University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, is revered for his dedication to elevating user experiences through innovative designs. Yachu's acclaimed app "Paven" and his participation in prestigious exhibitions worldwide further underscore his esteemed reputation in the design community.

Media Contact:

Ana Tsiung

[email protected]

646-571-8222

SOURCE ArtsBerry, Inc.