Artskul, a New Brand in Luxury Designer Scarves Is Red Carpet Ready for the 2020 Awards Season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ärtskül is a new brand in luxury designer scarves. Designed in Los Angeles and manufactured in Como, Italy, the brand's debut line of silk, cotton, and cashmere-blend scarves will be featured in the PRE-GOLDEN GLOBES 2020 Luxury Lounge. The DPA Gift Lounge at Luxe Hotels is a gift suite for nominees and presenters of the various televised award shows including the Golden Globes. ärtskül scarves are the perfect accessory for the red carpet and after-parties. Both lightweight and warming, the signature scarves elevate any look with a bit of the unexpected and a nice touch of attitude.

ärtskül's debut collection of luxury silk and cashmere scarves are based on the fine-art series Baby Pop, Inc. Designed in Los Angeles and produced in Italy, ärtskül's first collection is a contemporary reinterpretation of the houndstooth motif featuring the baby icon. ärtskül's Baby Pop Ribbon Scarf is bias cut and made from fine-quality silk twill. Chic around the neck, sleek around the waist, and an elegant handbag accessory, ärtskül scarves elevate any style for any occasion. ärtskül's Cashmere-Blend Nana Scarf is made from the most luxurious fabric with hand fringed edges. Soft to the touch, lightweight, and warming, this artskul scarf creatively complements any look its paired with.

The brand's debut collection Baby Pop, Inc. is based on the fine-art series of the same name. The range features pocket squares, scarves, and wraps in the classic black & white color palette with an additional pop of color in the bandana. The collection's design inspiration is a reimagining of the distinctive houndstooth motif featuring the signature baby icon. ärtskül's remixed pattern captivates the eye while paying homage to the classic print that is admired over the world.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the DPA Pre-Golden Globes Luxury Lounge," said Dawn Rosenquist, founder of ärtskül. "Artskul scarves are statement pieces, adding a unique and expressive look to any style that it's paired with. It's a sleek and effortless accessory that easily transitions across any setting from streetwear to the office, and onto the red carpet."

ärtskül recently launched its online presence and will begin rolling out products at select boutiques in early 2020. To view products and place an order, visit https://artskul.com/

About ärtskül

ärtskül is a lifestyle luxury brand that celebrates art and embraces the creative lifestyle. Our products embody the aesthetics and attitude of today's visual culture while honoring artists and tastemakers that pushed the boundaries of art and shaped its history. Our brand launch is led by a collection of luxury silk and cashmere-blend printed scarves that are expertly produced and finished in Italy from the highest quality fabrics. Live Artfully and create, collect, and curate your world with ärtskül.

