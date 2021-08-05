Artspace Announces Raleigh Native Carly Jones As New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., Artspace announced its new leadership team, introducing Steven Martin as the new board chair and Carly Jones as the arts organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

Incoming Artspace Board Chair Steven Martin said: "We conducted a nationwide paid search to find the next Artspace CEO. We were presented with outstanding candidates from all over the country, and we found our best fit with Carly Jones, a Raleigh native with deep community connections and a shared love of the arts. We are thrilled she is joining Artspace."

Jones is a cultural arts leader, performing artist and arts executive who seeks to elevate social consciousness through the arts and cultivate authentic partnerships within communities. Prior to this new role with Artspace, Jones worked with several regional arts nonprofits and most recently as the Senior Program Director for Artists & Organizations at the North Carolina Arts Council, within the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. In this role, she oversaw the statewide organization grants and individual artist resources for artists across all disciplines throughout the state. Jones officially started in the new CEO role on Aug. 2.

Located in downtown Raleigh in the historic Sanders Ford building, the Artspace facility was once the city's livery and later Sanders Ford Car Dealership. Today this 30,000-square-foot facility is home to more than 35 artists working in a variety of media, along with three exhibition spaces, education space, a gift shop, and administrative offices. Currently, Artspace is one of the largest open-floor studio spaces of its kind in the country.

Jones said: "Artspace is a place that supports the community of artists, teaching artists and creatives who are all essential threads to the fabric of this city. I am looking forward to authentic community collaboration, which will broaden Artspace's reach and intentionally build relationships with the mosaic of communities that make up our great city and beyond."

Since its launch in 1986, Artspace has inspired positive community impact through art. Artspace exists to inspire creative energy through exposing, engaging, and educating all in the community about the creative process. For more information, visit www.artspacenc.org

SOURCE Artspace