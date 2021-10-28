ArtSugar to Debut Holiday Pop-Up Truck Throughout the US, with Exclusive Art & Decor Launches from 9 Coveted Artists

With gemstone-shaped oil paintings, whimsical fortune cookie sculptures, candy-colored photographic prints, and more, ArtSugar's new launches are statement-making home additions and one-of-a-kind holiday gifts (with a price range of $95-1000 to fit various budgets). ArtSugar previously only offered art prints and home decor, and it will now sell original works for the first time through these introductions, as it expands to target a millennial consumer graduating to art collecting. Millennial art buyers spent nearly double that of Gen X and close to four times that of Boomers on art in the first half of 2021. Proceeds will benefit charity partners including anti-human trafficking organization WMOO and women's empowerment-focused organization, Dress for Success.

"We're kicking off this rebrand by going straight to cities that many of our customers are from, to thank them for their support and bring everyone beautiful new products inspired by ArtSugar's new brand vision and colors," said founder, CEO, and fine artist Alix Greenberg. "With special artist appearances, Insta-worthy backdrops, and more, we're thrilled to celebrate that art is for everyone."

About ArtSugar:

ArtSugar solves the challenges millennials and Gen Z face when buying art. ArtSugar successfully bridges the gap between mass-produced wall art & home decor and the high-end original art market with an exclusive selection of eye-catching, affordable art prints & decor by popular artists on Instagram, expertly curated by founder & fine artist Alix Greenberg. Plus, ArtSugar donates proceeds from every purchase to a selection of notable charities.

