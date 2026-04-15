Artsy and Artnet, Leaders of the Art World Online, Join Forces to Transform the Future of the Industry

The two online art destinations, Artsy and Artnet, will continue to operate as distinct brands and websites—using their strengths in market intelligence, discovery, commerce, and journalism to form a new operating system for the art world online.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artsy and Artnet today announced that they have joined forces, bringing together the art world's two most important online destinations under shared ownership and vision. The company will be led by Jeffrey Yin, chief executive officer. Andrew Wolff, founder and CEO of Beowolff Capital, will be Artsy and Artnet's chairman.

Jeffrey Yin, CEO of Artsy and Artnet and Andrew Wolff, founder and CEO of Beowolff Capital

Both brands will continue to embrace their proven strengths: Artnet as the definitive destination for trusted journalism, transactional data, auctions, and market intelligence; Artsy as the leader in discovering and buying art through personalized recommendations, editorial storytelling, and a seamless collecting experience across web and mobile. Together, Artsy and Artnet attract over 7 million monthly visitors across 190+ countries and reach over 9 million followers across social channels.

The move marks the formation of the online art world's most comprehensive art ecosystem and audience to date, creating vast opportunities for art market participants. Together, the brands hold an unmatched trove of both primary- and secondary-market data, opening the door to entirely new art market insights and analysis. Artsy and Artnet will also invest in new tools to help art businesses thrive and spend more time doing what they love most—working with artists and collectors—starting with a focus on small and mid-size galleries. Ultimately, the scale and depth of both businesses puts them in a unique position to help more artists to be seen, more galleries and art businesses to thrive, and more people to discover and buy the art they love.

"Artnet was founded to bring transparency to the art world, and Artsy to make discovering and buying art more accessible," said Jeffrey Yin, CEO of Artsy and Artnet. "Together, we have the chance to do something unprecedented—bring together every constituency of the art world, from galleries and auction houses to collectors and institutions, on a connected platform for the first time. That opens up real possibilities: modernizing and building upon the art world's most trusted pricing tools, developing new ways to help galleries operate more effectively, and ultimately helping art businesses build more value for their artists and collectors."

Beowolff Capital, founded and led by investor Andrew Wolff, acquired majority control of Artsy and took Artnet private over the past year. This is the realization of a vision to build a new operating system for the art world online.

"I have always had a deep love for art and believe it is a space where bold, long-term investment can have lasting and profound impact on the market and on the world," said Andrew Wolff, CEO of Beowolff Capital. "We are at a pivotal moment in which data and technology, including artificial intelligence, are transforming every industry. The art world needs companies that can harness these powerful forces for its benefit. Artnet's depth of market intelligence and trusted reporting is unparalleled, as is Artsy's scale of art discovery and commerce. Bringing them together is about building the foundation for the art world to thrive online, so that buying, selling, and learning about art becomes easier and more accessible than ever."

This new milestone is a natural progression of both companies' histories of revolutionizing the online art space. Founded in 1989, Artnet helped define how the art market exists online through the Artnet Price Database, Artnet Auctions, the Artnet Gallery Network, and Artnet News. Founded in 2009, Artsy helped establish a new era of art discovery and collecting online, building a marketplace and app that connect collectors with galleries, auction houses, fairs, and institutions around the world.

The founding visions behind both companies—Artnet's commitment to transparency and Artsy's mission to make art accessible—remain the guiding force behind everything the company will build. For now, nothing is changing for partners or users: Both platforms will continue to operate as they do today, and relationships with each remain the same. There will be more exciting new offerings to share in the coming months.

About Artsy:

Artsy is the world's largest online marketplace for discovering and buying fine art by leading artists. We connect galleries, auction houses, art fairs, and institutions across 100 countries with millions of art collectors and art lovers worldwide. With industry-leading technology, Artsy makes purchasing art welcoming, transparent, and low-friction—safely and securely connecting supply and demand at a global scale. Learn more at www.artsy.net.

About Artnet:

Artnet is the world's leading platform for art market data, news, and transactions. The company provides collectors, galleries, dealers, and art market professionals around the globe with access to the Artnet Price Database, Artnet News, Artnet Auctions, and the Artnet Gallery Network—tools and journalism that help people research, understand, buy, and sell art with confidence. Learn more at www.artnet.com.

Bios:

Andrew Wolff, founder and CEO of Beowolff Capital

Andrew Wolff is the CEO of Beowolff Capital, which he founded in 2022. Prior, he spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he was made partner in 2006 and served as global co-head of the Merchant Banking Division, the global co-head of the Corporate Equity Investing Business, and co-CIO of the firm's flagship private equity funds. Wolff has 30 years of investment experience across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and is also an avid art collector. Since leaving Goldman Sachs, he has focused on building a highly concentrated portfolio of private investments through Beowolff Capital, including the acquisition of Artnet and a controlling interest in Artsy.

Jeffrey Yin, CEO of Artsy and Artnet

Jeffrey Yin is the CEO of Artsy and Artnet. He joined Artsy in 2019 as CFO and general counsel, and was appointed CEO in June 2024, bringing more than 25 years of experience spanning technology, law, and finance. Before Artsy, Yin served as general counsel at XO Group through its rapid growth and sale to private equity, and he held senior legal and advisory roles at firms working with high-net-worth families on direct investments and art finance. He is a passionate collector, with a focus on emerging LGBTQ+ and AAPI artists and works from Californian, French, and Italian artists whose practices reflect his personal connections to those places.

SOURCE Artsy and Artnet