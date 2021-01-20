Arturo Olaya's new book New York: Hundido en el Crack, a compelling narrative about the harrowing dilemma of drug abuse and addiction in New York City

Olaya said this about his book: "This heartbreaking work delves into the ethnic drug problem in New York City. It takes the reader on a conscientious journey that confronts him with a monster dressed in white with sparkling eyes that appears at the end of the twentieth century; to drag society—especially the youth—into a world of shadows, in which through banal desires and crazy illusions, they are transformed into zombies that change destined for a hell of hardship and perdition."

This is how the author, full of courage, confronts us with moving events, which would allow us to experience the daily life of real characters on the streets of New York. Beings that are just a sample of an alarming global problem.

The author narrates the experience of drug abuse, exposing the history of the addict, his pain and sadness, in a psychosocial, demographic, and racial context.

Published by Page Publishing, Arturo Olaya's new book New York: Hundido en el Crack will educate the readers about the horrendous repercussions of illegal drugs on individual and communal lives.

Consumers who wish to raise their awareness of drugs and their impact on humanity can purchase New York: Hundido en el Crack in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423073/Arturo_Olaya.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

