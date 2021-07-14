Artwork Archive Announces Artist Grant Winners

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Archive, the industry-leading art inventory management tool used by artists, collectors, and organizations, has announced the ten winners of its Art Business Accelerator Grant. Each winner will be awarded an unrestricted cash prize of $2,500, a free lifetime subscription to Artwork Archive, and access to mentorship and resources designed to empower each artist as they continue to grow their careers and drive positive change throughout their local communities and society at large.

Artwork Archive Art Business Accelerator Grant Recipients Announced

The Grant:

Intended to recognize and reward "citizen artists" — artists whose work directly impacts their communities — the Artwork Archive Art Business Accelerator Grant received over 3,300 applications from artists based in over 100 countries. The ten winners were selected by a distinguished jury consisting of five renowned artists: Josely Carvalho, Thomas Evans, David Kassan, Charly Palmer, and Joan Snyder. The grant was further supported by RedLine, Colorado's premier non-profit arts center.

Justin Anthony, co-founder of Artwork Archive, said, "This past year was incredibly difficult for the entire creative economy — but especially for artists. Artists are an integral part of society's cultural fabric and their contributions are invaluable. This grant is just one way Artwork Archive is giving back to the artists who enrich our lives every day."

All Art Business Accelerator Grant applicants will also receive six weeks of career-building resources to increase their business skills, economic proficiency, marketing knowledge, and more.

The Winners:

Monia Ben Hamouda (Based in Milan, Italy )

Monia's work ranges from paintings to sculptural installations that incorporate the cultural and religious symbols of her Muslim family, speaking to ancestral rituals, and notions of both stasis and transformation.

Jasmine Best (Based in Greensboro, North Carolina , USA)

Jasmine's mixed-media work gathers narratives — culled from her personal memories of her Carolinian family and childhood — to create dialogues around the Black female identity in the south and in predominantly white spaces

Samar Hejazi (Based in Toronto, Canada )

Sarmar creates delicately embroidered textile pieces that channel her Palestinian heritage, while combining craft and conceptual art.

Lynnea Holland-Weiss (Based in Cleveland, Ohio , USA)

Lynnea's large-scale paintings depict physical — and emotional — connection. Her work deals with the process of healing and the various human responses to trauma that were upended during the pandemic.

Anna Mlasowsky (Based in Seattle, Washington , USA)

Born in East Germany, "a country that no longer exists," Anna's art exposes states of fluid transformation through her use of glass — a material both ancient and modern, which exists across a spectrum of physical states.

Tahmina Negmat (Based in London, UK )

Tahima's art deals with the immigrant's experience, and draws from her own embodied experience, collected materials, and stories taken from her childhood in Uzbekistan, adolescence in Russia, and adulthood in the UK.

Ramekon O'Arwisters (Based in San Francisco, California , USA)

Ramekon began quilting with his grandmother while growing up in the Jim Crow south during the Civil Rights Movement. Speaking to his personal experiences as Black and queer, Ramekon's sculptural art also channels universal themes such as desire and destruction.

Amy Ritter (Based in Brooklyn, New York , USA)

Amy's work as a queer female artist is an exploration of her relationship to her physical self vis-à-vis mobile homes and their interior landscapes. Drawing from her own experiences, Amy's ongoing work on this subject manifests in immersive installations and site-specific public sculptures.

Carlie Trosclair (Based in Gretna, Louisiana , USA)

Born in New Orleans, where the urban landscape was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, Carlie's site-responsive installations utilize latex, resin and other skin-like materials to create new narratives around architecture and a building's lifespan.

Victoria-Idongesit Udondian (Based in Williamsville, New York , USA)

Born in Nigeria, Victoria-Idongesit's work questions notions of cultural identity and post-colonial positions. Her art is driven by her interest in textiles and the potential for clothing to shape identity, informed by the histories and tacit meanings embedded in everyday materials.

