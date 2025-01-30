Artwork Archive Launches First-of-its-Kind, Integrated "Call for Entry" Management Solution for Art Organizations

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Archive, the leading art collection management platform, announced the launch of its integrated Call for Entry Management Solution, becoming the first platform to combine comprehensive collection management with complete call for entry capabilities. This groundbreaking integration allows arts organizations to seamlessly manage their collections and artist opportunities within a single, accessible system.

Using different platforms for collections and calls for entry has meant higher costs, unnecessary complexity, and missed opportunities for arts organizations. Artwork Archive created its new Call for Entry Management Solution to be a simple, user-friendly portal for artists while being a feature-rich submission management and jurying platform for arts organizations. Organizations can now create, promote, and manage exhibitions, competitions, grants, residencies, and public art opportunities all within one platform. And because calls for entry are fully integrated with Artwork Archive's existing public-facing tools, organizations can easily promote winning submissions with website embeds, online viewing rooms, and more.

"By integrating both calls for entry and collections management into our trusted platform, we're not just solving a logistical challenge – we're transforming how organizations engage with artists and manage opportunities," said Cofounder Justin Anthony. "Because we believe these powerful tools should be accessible to all, Artwork Archive is committed to keeping them affordable, supporting a thriving arts ecosystem."

The Call for Entry Management Solution provides immediate access to Artwork Archive's extensive international artist community, significantly expanding the reach of organizations' opportunities. With features including automated notifications, customizable jurying tools, and integrated fee collection, organizations can focus on what matters most: discovering and supporting artists.

Arts organizations can begin using the Call for Entry Management Solution immediately through their existing Artwork Archive account. For more information about Artwork Archive's integrated platform, visit https://www.artworkarchive.com/call-for-entry-management. To register for a free webinar outlining the features and functionality of the Call for Entry Management Solution on Feb 13, 2025 2:00 PM EST, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5217381788074/WN_k_xnBHEcRGi7L-0ycrs5KA#/registration

Artwork Archive provides art collection management software to individual collectors and institutions, helping them better manage, showcase, and preserve their collections. The platform serves as a comprehensive solution for the global art community, supporting artists, collectors, and organizations in their mission to create, preserve, and promote art.

