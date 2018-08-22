Artwork By Chicago's Elliot Mandel And Arthur Wright Celebrates Jazz At PurePoint® Financial Center In Gold Coast

"The idea to host art galleries in our financial centers grew from our desire to immerse ourselves in the local communities we serve," said Maha Madain, Head of Marketing, PurePoint. "We wanted to celebrate the local culture within our Financial Centers and give up-and-coming artists an unexpected venue to display their work to audiences who might not otherwise get to experience it."

Jazz is undoubtedly part of the fabric of Chicago's culture. As PurePoint was looking to feature its next artist for its gallery, the team knew jazz needed to play a prominent role. They found two artists who use different mediums to celebrate the genre in still form.

"As someone who works primarily in digital formats, I believe the ability to share my photography in a physical space is important," said Mandel. "The fact that PurePoint celebrates the arts in Chicago gives artists like us another opportunity for people to experience our work. Arthur and I evoke jazz in different ways, and having our work side by side brings a new dimension to the experience."

"I was very intrigued by this opportunity to share my work with new audiences at the PurePoint Financial Center," said Wright. "You can always listen to music, but through my work, I try to help people to see the music and be immersed in how it made them feel long after the musical experience has ended."

Each PurePoint Financial Center offers a modern, streamlined and cashless experience along with a relaxed setting and hospitality area. Clients will also enjoy market-leading rates on savings accounts and CDs, no monthly fees, and knowledgeable savings professionals who are available to answer questions about FDIC insurancei and how best to save.

The featured artists and their work are rotated every six to nine months. Mandel and Wright's work will be on display until May 2019.

About the Artists

Elliot Mandel is a full-time photographer based in Chicago who specializes in live music performance, artist portraiture, event coverage, and editorial projects. As a child, he picked up a cello long before a camera. His intimate knowledge of music and the delicate atmosphere of a performance inform his sensibility as a photographer in order to create images that tell stories and illustrate the emotion of live music.

Arthur Wright is a Chicago native. A graduate of the Columbus College of Art and Design he moved to New York after graduation and enjoyed a highly successful career in the advertising arena securing several CLIO awards. His fine art career began after he returned to Chicago. Known at just about every Jazz venue in the city, you can find him enjoying and sketching not only the musicians, but the music itself. His work can be found at the Stony Island Arts Bank, where he was one of the Inaugural Fellows, and on several murals in Bronzeville. His current series of work "Music On My Mind," consist of India Ink, pen, paintings and collage that present the story, emotions and movements of music.

Visit a PurePoint Financial Center

The PurePoint Financial Center Gold Coast is located at 852 N. State Street, and is one of four PurePoint Financial Centers in the region, including La Grange, Skokie, and Glendale Heights. PurePoint Financial Centers are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (excluding federal holidays). There are 22 PurePoint Financial Centers currently open in the New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Tampa Bay areas.

About PurePoint Financial

PurePoint Financial is a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups. As the next evolution in the financial services industry, PurePoint® Financial is the modern way to save − online, over the phone or in person. PurePoint offers market-leading CD and savings rates, no monthly fees and all the flexibility and convenience of online banking with 24/7 access from your computer, tablet or mobile devices. PurePoint also offers Financial Centers at select locations staffed by knowledgeable team members who are committed to delivering exceptional experience.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $123.8 billion, as of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥299.1 trillion (JPY) or $2.7 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥110.5 (JPY) as of June 29, 2018

SOURCE PurePoint Financial