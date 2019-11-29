Artwork of Renowned Designer Christopher Slowinski to be Featured at Miami Art Basel

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class designer and master jeweler, Christopher Slowinski will feature selected paintings, for a limited engagement, at GLO Gallery during December, premiering at Miami's Art Basel through December 30, 2019.

Slowinski's technique and style has been described by some as "Impasto", a technique which dates back to the 17th century and was favored by such artists as Rembrandt and Diego Velazquez. He rounds out his style with elements of "blending" and "Alla Prima". Slowinski's works are either original or done in very limited edition in his preferred medium of oil-on-canvas, and they often feature a pastel color palette with a "maximalist" approach. Subject matter abounds with elements and scenes from New York City – the place he has called home for the past 43 years. Additionally, reflections and vivid dreams also serve as subjects for his work.

Slowinski is also an award-winning jewelry designer, diamond cutter and founder of Christopher Designs, a jewelry brand which is distributed via high-end retail jewelers across the US and abroad. The brand is known for its meticulous craftsmanship and design, and most importantly, for the CrisscutÓ and L'Amour CrisscutÓ patented diamonds that provide superior sparkle and brilliance and a 35%-60% larger silhouette size than generic diamond cuts. Born in Poland, Slowinski apprenticed under master jewelry craftsmen before coming to the US and founding his own company.

A passion for painting led Slowinski to establish CS Fine Art as another outlet for his creativity. A prolific painter, Slowinski is particularly fascinated by variations of lighting, hues and shadows, juxtaposed against the static geometric symmetry encountered in many cityscapes. He likens his artwork to his jewelry designs, often describing them as "gemstones on canvas".

To set up an appointment, or for more information on Slowinski's work, please contact Marc Weissman, CCO/Glo Creative at (786) 353-7746, (786) 623-3911 or via email at marc@glocreative.com

