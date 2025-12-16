ArtWorkout: The #1 Learn How to Draw App for Beginners on iPad

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtWorkout, currently the #1 "learn to draw" app on iPad, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about apps to learn how to draw, relax, have fun, and connect with others. Built to make drawing feel simple and approachable, the app offers guided, step-by-step lessons and a multiplayer mode that lets users draw together on a shared canvas.

Created and developed by solo founder Alexander Ulitin, ArtWorkout has surpassed 75 million downloads and built a fast-growing community that's rediscovering the joy of drawing together, whose stories have generated billions of organic views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

About ArtWorkOut: The Impact Of Drawing Together

ArtWorkout is a learn-to-draw app for iPad and Apple Pencil designed to make creativity simple, soothing, and social. It comes with a large library of step-by-step drawing lessons to help anyone, no matter their skill level, start drawing confidently within minutes, and its clean, intuitive interface removes much of the hesitation people often feel when approaching art for the first time.

With its Multiplayer Drawing feature, ArtWorkout lets users match with others around the world to draw together on a shared canvas, creating a single image in real-time. Participants can chat, watch each other's progress unfold, and collaborate naturally as they draw. The result is a stress-free space, where the process of learning to draw becomes a dynamic and communal experience.

The impact of these sessions is visible in the stories that come from its community. A recent example of this saw one multiplayer drawing session, captured in a clip with more than 42 million TikTok views, where two users developed an unexpected bond while sketching together.

One participant, growing impatient, typed: "Why so slow?" To which the other simply replied: "Sorry, I'm trying my best. I'm 83." What followed wasn't confrontation, but understanding. The first user responded, "It's okay. You're so nice. Thank you for drawing with me!"

This short interaction inadvertently captured two people, generations apart, meeting on a shared canvas and sharing a couple of words of encouragement. For many viewers, it became the perfect example of what ArtWorkout represents: connection through creativity.

When Drawing Becomes Healing

For many users, ArtWorkout has become more than a way to learn drawing. What starts as a creative hobby has the capacity to turn into something deeper.

In interviews and in-app feedback, people describe how the app helps them through difficult moments. One user shared, "I started using it to learn drawing, but it helped me cope with the death of my cat. It's not just an app — it's how I breathe again." Another wrote, "I stopped taking anxiety meds, and panic attacks became more frequent… ArtWorkout helps me focus and calm down."

Others talk about its physical benefits: "I lost the ability to use my hands because of tremors. This app is helping me bring back precision — it's literally retraining my body."

For some, it simply comes down to replacing passive habits with something creative. "It's how I stopped mindless scrolling," one user said. "Now when I open my iPad, I create instead of consume."

And for others, the reward is simple: the satisfaction of creating something themselves. "The first app that made me go: 'Oh wow, I actually drew that,'" one user shares. "That feeling of pride, truly priceless."

Moments like these are what drive founder Alexander Ulitin. "People aren't just drawing lines," he says. "They're drawing themselves back to life."

Making Drawing A Communal Experience

Entirely bootstrapped, ArtWorkout has been growing at double-digit rates every month, becoming roughly seven times bigger over the course of a single year.

The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play, with extra subscription tiers that unlock advanced courses for those who want to go deeper.

With a 4.6-star rating and more than 570,000 reviews across both stores worldwide, it's been a mainstay among the Top 10 Education apps on the App Store, helping bring people together through creativity.

