Artyc Named Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum

Each year, the WEF selects 100 companies to join the prestigious program. It awards teams that address crucial business, political, and cultural issues throughout the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artyc PBC, a pioneering climate tech company specializing in cold chain logistics, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This recognition underscores Artyc's commitment to driving innovation and addressing critical global challenges through its advanced temperature-controlled transportation solutions.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international organization that brings together leaders from business, politics, academia, and other sectors to address global economic issues and shape agendas for sustainable development. The Technology Pioneer program celebrates early-stage companies worldwide that are leading the way in developing new technologies and innovations.

In particular, Artyc will be collaborating closely with the WEF's Centre for Regions, Trade, and Geopolitics.

"Joining this cohort puts Artyc at the forefront in the discussion around how we build a more reliable cold chain," said Hannah Sieber, co-founder and CEO of Artyc. "Through collaborations with other participants and Centre leadership, Artyc is poised to help shape our future supply chains to be more resilient and equitable."

The selection criteria for the Technology Pioneer program emphasizes a company's potential to significantly impact business and society through groundbreaking solutions. Artyc's inclusion in the program highlights the vital role of establishing a more resilient and reliable cold chain for global trade.

Artyc's first product, the Medstow Micro, enables new types of biomarker and diagnostics tests for remote collection. By facilitating specimen collection outside traditional settings, Medstow shippers reduce patient travel to clinics or hospitals, thereby lowering travel costs, anxiety, and logistical issues, especially for remote, underserved, or immobile communities.

By initially targeting the decentralized market, Artyc is unlocking new capabilities, expanding access to healthcare, and providing crucial cold chain data for challenging shipments.

"We are excited to welcome Artyc to our 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Innovation is needed to bring accessible and sustainable solutions to supply chain challenges, and we look forward to Artyc's collaboration with business and government leaders to further dialogue and shape these solutions collaboratively."

By engaging with the WEF, program peers, and the Artyc community, the company is excited to continue advancing the cold chain, one degree at a time.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Artyc: Artyc is a climate tech company dedicated to providing sustainable cold chain logistics solutions. Our mission is to enhance the efficiency and reliability of temperature-controlled transportation, reducing waste and emissions while ensuring the integrity of valuable medical and biological samples.

