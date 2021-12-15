Aruba Earns Accolades from Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Security Policy Enforcement and Optimizing Cloud Connectivity with Its EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform

Aruba's SD-WAN Solution Improves Strategy Effectiveness, Competitive Differentiation, Customer Purchase Experience, and Brand Equity

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global SD-WAN vendor market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Through its solutions, Aruba enables security policy enforcement and optimizes cloud connectivity. The Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, acquired via Silver Peak, unifies SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization, and application visibility and control in a single, centrally-managed system.

Aruba's SD-Branch solution was built with a deep focus on both LAN and WAN networking, with a security wrapper around it. Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) is the company's AI-powered, cloud-native platform. It allows users (enterprises and service providers) to achieve true multi-tenancy and to deploy an SD-WAN across thousands of sites with fully orchestrated tunnels and routes. Aruba Central is at the heart of ESP, which is a single point of control that enables a unified infrastructure. The company's SD-Branch solution allows the administrator to define user-centric policies, including micro-segmentation in near plain English language.

"The Silver Peak team can now tap into the global sales and marketing strengths of Aruba to continue with the growth and momentum it has garnered over the last five years," said VP of Research, Roopa Honnachari. "The combined company, Aruba, under the leadership of parent company HPE, is in an enviable competitive position and can better upsell and cross-sell to its existing and potential customer base. It can also quickly deploy sites due to the company's combined partnerships with network providers, managed service providers, and value-added resellers."

The EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform comes with the unique First-packet iQ feature, which intelligently identifies applications on the first packet and dynamically steers traffic to its destination on an app-by-app basis for granular security policy enforcement and optimized cloud connectivity. Aruba's edge-to-cloud segmentation capabilities enable network administrators to centrally segment users, devices, applications, and WAN services into secure zones and automate application traffic steering across remote offices, branch locations, cloud, data centers, and campus locations in compliance with predefined security policies, regulatory mandates, and business intent. Aruba SD-WAN solutions also:

Address branch transformation needs in a holistic manner encompassing wired, wireless LAN, and WAN solutions across campus, branch, data center, the cloud, and remote work environments

Address the needs of campus networks, LAN and WAN, and allow unified, cloud-based management of the networks end-to-end

Partner with leading security vendors to deliver automated integration with best-of-breed security functions, which provides businesses with choices when deploying SASE solutions

Ensure that customers have a positive purchase experience because service delivery occurs more holistically than competitive offerings

"As the SD-WAN technology market emerges from the impact of COVID-19, Aruba is strategically positioned in the competitive landscape to tap into market opportunities arising as businesses transition to a software-defined branch," noted Honnachari. "Aruba has a rich background in LAN networking. When you combine that with Silver Peak's strengths in WAN solutions, the company is a strong competitor in the SD-WAN market, and across the entire Networking market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com/ .

