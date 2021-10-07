Aruba Invites Couples to 'Honeymoon First' to Escape Wedding Postponement Stress

The island of Aruba, with its year-round sunny skies and award-winning white sand beaches, offers the perfect backdrop for couples in any stage of their romance. Whether you and your partner are seeking adventure in the island's rugged Arikok National Park, looking to indulge in a signature wellness experience or sample the island's diverse culinary scene, Aruba promises an unforgettable vacation and an escape from any wedding-related stress.

And one deserving couple that has had to postpone their nuptials can even win a 'Honeymoon First' trip-of-a-lifetime to Aruba. Starting today, couples can enter the sweepstakes online at Aruba.com/us/honeymoon-first . Submissions will close on November 15, and the winning couple will receive a five-day/four-night romantic getaway.

Couples can also take advantage of incredible 'Honeymoon First' offers from some of Aruba's top hotels and resorts, a sampling of which is below:

Brickell Bay Beach Club & Spa

Brickell Bay Beach Club & Spa offers a 5-night Romantic & Relaxing Getaway package for 2, including Deluxe room accommodations, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, a sunset sail, daily breakfast buffet, resort credit of $100 and more.

and more. Courtyard Aruba Resort

Experience an unforgettable getaway at Courtyard Aruba Resort and take romance to a new level thanks to our Honeymoon package including: premium accommodations, daily breakfast for two, a romantic dinner for two Allegra Bistro, complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and more with promotional code: HON.

Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives

For couples seeking a romantic and stress-free Caribbean getaway, Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives cover every element needed for your special occasion. Couples can enjoy up to 40% savings on all inclusive rates as well as VIP status at check-in, preferred location based on room category, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, free night first anniversary certificate and remembrance gift. Available for travel now through March 31, 2022 .

getaway, Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives cover every element needed for your special occasion. Couples can enjoy up to 40% savings on all inclusive rates as well as VIP status at check-in, preferred location based on room category, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, free night first anniversary certificate and remembrance gift. Available for travel now through . Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Enjoy the ultimate romantic getaway to Aruba with Mi Amore , Let's Honeymoon First. Available for 4-night minimum stays, this package and a welcome amenity in your room upon arrival, a private Sunset Concierge Dining Experience at the location of your choice, an 80-minute couples' spa treatment in an outdoor cabana, daily palapa on the beach and daily breakfast.

"With so many having to postpone important milestones in the last year, we want to give couples the chance to enjoy a safe, romantic escape to reconnect," said Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. "Our One happy island offers a slice of paradise for all couples to enjoy, from our sunny skies and fresh ocean air to the secluded caves and Natural Pool in Arikok National Park."

Since reopening its borders last summer, Aruba has implemented a number of traveler protocols to keep visitors and locals alike safe, including requiring travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to or upon arrival and purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance. Aruba's stringent health and safety efforts have ensured that COVID-19 cases among tourists remain consistently low, and locally, more than 75 percent of eligible residents in Aruba (aged 12+) have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the most up-to-date entry requirements and on-island protocols, visit www.aruba.com/us/traveler-health-requirements .

To learn more about the One happy island of Aruba, find more information at Aruba.com , and make sure to follow along on social, use the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tag @ArubaTourism.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./DC (excl AK & HI) & Canada (excl QB) who are 18 years of age or older and married or engaged to be married. Begins 9:00am ET on October 6, 2021; ends 11:59pm ET on November 15, 2021. For Official Rules, visit Aruba.com/us/honeymoon-first

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Contact:

Zeno Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority

Related Links

http://www.aruba.com/honeymoonfirst

