Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino - The Ultimate Destination for Life's Most Cherished Moments

PALM BEACH, Aruba, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invites couples to celebrate their love with unmatched elegance and breathtaking oceanfront views. Nestled in the heart of Palm Beach, Aruba, the resort offers curated experiences tailored to every stage of a couple's journey—from babymoons and honeymoons to engagements and unforgettable weddings. With premium accommodations and packages like the exclusive "La Vie en Rose," the Aruba Marriott Resort transforms every occasion into an extraordinary celebration.

Engagement – A Picture-Perfect Proposal Setting

The Aruba Marriott Resort provides breathtaking venues that set the perfect stage for a memorable engagement. Couples can enjoy an intimate beachside proposal at Atardi, the resort's toes-in-the-sand dining experience. The resort's team is ready to assist in crafting every detail to make the moment magical. Special engagement packages include a private dinner setup, a bottle of champagne, and personalized concierge services to ensure a flawless experience.

Weddings – Say 'I Do' in Unmatched Splendor

For couples ready to say "I Do," the Aruba Marriott Resort offers a variety of breathtaking wedding packages, including the luxurious "La Vie en Rose." This package features a fully draped four-pole arch with chandeliers and floral arrangements, a beachfront ceremony, a one-tier white buttercream cake, and live steel drum music to create the perfect ambiance. Seasoned wedding coordinators ensure every detail reflects the couple's vision, making each ceremony truly unforgettable.

Honeymoon – Start Your Forever in Paradise

Honeymooners at the Aruba Marriott Resort are treated to an enchanting getaway tailored to celebrate the beginning of their new chapter. Couples can indulge in private beach cabanas, luxurious amenities, and exquisite culinary offerings. The Tradewinds Club, located on the top floor of the resort, elevates the island experience with ocean-view rooms, private check-in, dedicated concierge services, and daily food and beverage offerings, creating the ultimate retreat for couples.

Babymoon – A Relaxing Oasis for Expecting Parents

The Aruba Marriott Resort is the ideal sanctuary for soon-to-be parents looking for a final escape before their family grows. The serene beachfront and award-winning Mandara Spa provide a peaceful ambiance, ensuring a rejuvenating stay. The babymoon experience is enhanced by pampering spa services, romantic beachside dinners, and cozy accommodations with breathtaking ocean views, all designed for relaxation and reconnection.

"The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is committed to providing couples with unforgettable experiences that celebrate their most cherished moments," said Raoul Lemmerling, General Manager. "Whether it's a babymoon, honeymoon, engagement, or wedding, our dedicated team works tirelessly to create magical memories that will last a lifetime."

For more information, please visit www.arubamarriott.com or contact us at +297 586 9000.

About Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Located on the scenic Palm Beach, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is an unparalleled destination for weddings and celebrations. With world-class amenities, stunning beachfront settings, and an expert events team, the resort promises a memorable experience for every occasion. The Aruba Marriott Complex is comprised of the 414-room Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, the 311-guestroom Marriott's Aruba Ocean Club, and Marriott's Aruba Surf Club with 900 guestrooms. The Aruba Marriott Complex is the largest in the Caribbean in terms of total guestrooms and employees.

