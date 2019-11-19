Aruba Offers First 'Election Disconnection' Experience to Tackle Americans' Mounting Political Anxiety

"As everyone copes with stress differently, we wanted to create a first-of-its-kind respite for visitors to disconnect from the politically-fueled stress ahead of the election," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority . "No matter which political party you belong to, the One Happy Island of Aruba, with our endless sunshine and warm locals, will offer a welcome reprieve."

Americans can escape the headlines in their own digital-free oasis in Aruba, equipped with lockboxes for smart devices and no WiFi access. The luxury, off-the-grid properties will provide guests a chance to truly disconnect and find their inner peace.

Each Election Disconnection experience consists of a custom itinerary of activities to help guests decompress. Upon booking, guests will complete a simple questionnaire that ranks their specific stress symptoms. In turn, island wellness experts will build a unique itinerary based on their answers, including a personal consultation with our Sunny Concierge who will guide guests along their happiness journey.

While each disconnection will be different, depending on the individual's results, experiences may include:

Face the Elation: Adrenaline-filled activities like scuba diving or kite surfing along Aruba's aquamarine waters to boost endorphins.

Guests will also enjoy Aruba's infamous sunshine worry-free, as the island is located outside the hurricane belt. The exclusive trips will only take place next year in October, so Americans can return to the U.S. relaxed and ready to cast their vote on November 3, 2020.

Those who register now via VoteAruba.com will receive priority access to reserve their spot when bookings go live on March 2, 2020, just before the next major political milestone, Super Tuesday. Limited spots available. All parties welcome!

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba — One happy island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease and where a diverse history parallels a bright future.

Just awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list, based on the island's ambitious sustainability efforts and the revitalization of San Nicolas, the cultural district, Aruba offers something for beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers and everyone in between.

The island is a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool.

