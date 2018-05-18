Aruba to Host Second Annual Caribbean Vow Renewal

The enchanting evening will display twinkling lights, tropical décor and passionate ambiance – inspired by real destination weddings in Aruba. Couples are encouraged to bring their families and friends in celebration of this amorous occasion, memorializing their love in the romantic destination of Aruba. Participants will enjoy a complimentary ceremony with champagne, hors d'oeuvres and local music.

"Aruba is excited to host the vow renewal ceremony for its second year in a row on Eagle Beach, one of the most cherished locations on our One happy island," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "Offering the largest vow renewal ceremony in the Caribbean, Aruba continues to provide world-renowned romance and memorable experiences for couples looking to refresh their love in paradise."

A true destination-wide initiative, 12 on-island partners are offering vacation packages and romance-inspired specials to those who choose to Renew Their I Do's in Aruba this August. From an idyllic sunset toast aboard a luxury catamaran to a private island massage with your soul mate complete with tropical birds and indigenous reptiles, to a thrilling off-road ATV tour or golf course hilltop adventure, Aruba offers an array of romantic experiences.

For more event details please visit aruba.com/arubaido or enjoy inspiration from real destination weddings at weddings.aruba.com.

Resort Name: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba

Offer: Romance Package - accommodations in a One-Bedroom Suite or Standard Studio with daily full breakfast for two, bottle of champagne upon arrival, and a romantic dinner at Passions on the Beach

Booking Window: May 20 through August 1, 2018

Travel Dates: August 15 through August 29, 2018 (five-night stay minimum)

Redeem: For reservations, contact toll free reservations: 1-800-969-2310; booking code: ATAVOW2018

Resort Name: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Offer: Romance Bliss Package

Booking Window: Now

Travel Dates: Now through December 19, 2018, must stay four consecutive nights

Redeem: Use promotional code HON in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation at http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/auaar-aruba-marriott-resort-and-stellaris-casino/ or call 1-800-228-9290 in the US and ask for promotional code HON

Resort Name: Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba

Offer: Complimentary welcome drink in your casita, champagne breakfast for two in bed, and choice between a romantic sunset sail cruise OR a romantic 3-course dinner for two with sparkling wine on the beach at Barefoot Restaurant. The add-on package price per couple is $199. Couples who stay on-property during the month of August will receive a 10% discount on the package rate.

Booking Window: Now through July 31, 2018 (three-night stay minimum)

Travel Dates: August 1 through August 31, 2018

Redeem: Please send an e-mail to info@boardwalkaruba.com and request the Romance Package Discount. More info: http://www.boardwalkaruba.com/en-gb/promotions/romance-package1

Resort Name: Brickell Bay Beach Club and Spa

Offer: Deluxe room with king size bed, daily breakfast for two, bottle of champagne and chocolates upon arrival, resort credit of $100 (to be used at hotel restaurant, Spa, pool or beach bars and hotel minimarket), activity credit of $80 (to be used for any activity at Pelican Watersports or at Fofoti Tours) and reduced rate for additional night stay.

Booking Window: Now through July 31, 2018

Travel Dates: August 1 through August 31, 2018 (minimum five nights)

Redeem: www.brickellbayaruba.com/specialoffer-romance-package.html; Booking code: Romance

Resort Name: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Offer: Adults-only, five-night stay in a standard room with complimentary breakfast daily. Package also includes beachfront couples massage for 50 minutes and private romantic dinner for two.

Booking Window: Now through August 18, 2018

Travel Dates: August 18 through August 26, 2018

Redeem: Please send an e-mail to info@bucuti.com and request the Romance Package Discount

Resort Name: Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

Offer: Five-night ($1580) or seven-night ($2157) romance package in a one-bedroom suite. Package includes daily breakfast for two, romantic candlelit beachside dinner for two at pureocean and welcome turn-down service with flickering bedside white candles, petal-strewn bed, chilled bottle of champagne in a keepsake souvenir wine cooler bag, two souvenir champagne flutes and chocolate or tropical fruits

Booking Window: Now through December 20, 2018

Travel Dates: Now through December 20, 2018

Redeem: https://www.diviresorts.com/aruba-i-do.htm

Resort Name: Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

Offer: Five-night all-inclusive ($1997) or seven-night ($2737) all-inclusive romance packages in a golf villa one-bedroom suite. Unlimited food and drinks and non-motorized water sports, romantic candlelit dinner for two at Windows on Aruba and welcome turn-down service with flickering bedside white candles, petal-strewn bed, chilled bottle of champagne in a keepsake souvenir wine cooler bag, two souvenir champagne flutes and chocolate or tropical fruits

Booking Window: Now through December 20, 2018

Travel Dates: Now through December 20, 2018

Redeem: https://www.diviresorts.com/aruba-i-do.htm

Resort Name: Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort

Offer: Five-night ($1327) or seven-night ($1799) romance packages in a one-bedroom suite, daily breakfast for two at your choice of three restaurants, romantic candlelit dinner at Windows on Aruba, and welcome turn-down service with bedside white candles, petal-strewn bed, chilled bottle of champagne in a keepsake souvenir wine cooler bag, two souvenir champagne flutes and chocolate or tropical fruits

Booking Window: Now through December 20, 2018

Travel Dates: Now through December 20, 2018

Redeem: https://www.diviresorts.com/aruba-i-do.htm

Resort Name: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort & Casino

Offer: Bed and Breakfast Package - includes full breakfast buffet daily for two at Ruinas del Mar and late check out up to 2 p.m.

Booking Window: May 20 through December 22, 2018

Travel Dates: June 1 through December 22, 2018

Redeem: http://bit.ly/2k2aKhV

Resort Name: The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

Offer: Romance Escape (starting at $389 USD per night) Indulge in an unforgettable romantic escape to Aruba's beautiful Palm Beach. It's the perfect celebration for any occasion. Offer includes overnight accommodations, daily breakfast for two at Solanio, 50-minute couples massage (once per stay), sunset sail for two operated by Red Sail Sport (once per stay) and welcome amenity.

Booking Window: Now through December 19, 2018

Travel Dates: Now through December 19, 2018

Redeem: Link to reserve this offer: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/caribbean/aruba/offers/romance-escape

Resort Name: Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf

Offer: Book three consecutive nights in a Villa or Condo and receive a complimentary fourth night. Also included is American Breakfast, 50% Golf fees, a $35 Spa credit for a Swedish Massage at the Spa at Tierra del Sol, daily maid service, complimentary transportation from the airport and free use of the Clubhouse Facility's pool, fitness center, sauna, steam room, towel service and Jacuzzi. Complimentary transportation and refreshments will be provided to and from the Vow Renewal ceremony.

Booking Window: Now through August 19, 2018

Travel Dates: August 20 through August 26, 2018

Redeem: Please email rentavilla@tierrdelsol.com or call toll free at (866) 978-5158 to book your reservation. Use code IDO when making a reservation. For more info: https://www.tierradelsol.com/en/offers

Resort Name: Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino

Offer: 25% off best available rate | Free Breakfast included for 2 persons per day | Late Check-out for early bookers | Souvenir per person.

Booking Window: June 3 through August 1, 2018

Travel Dates: August 18 through August 26, 2018

Redeem: https://app.thebookingbutton.com/properties/tropicanaarubadirect?check_in_date=18-08-2018&check_out_date=19-08-2018&campaign=IDo4ever&number_adults=2

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba — One happy island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Nestled in the southern Caribbean outside of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami, a four-hour flight from New York City and boasts year-round cooling trade winds with an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers and everyone in between a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool— accessible only by foot or off-road vehicle. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach and cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for both first-time guests and loyal visitors.

