Aruba Unveils Redesigned Aruba.com

Immersive video and imagery bring travelers face to face with the Aruba locals and repeat visitors, while a fresh, intuitive design and navigation inspires them to explore all the adventurous, romantic and relaxing things the happy island is known for.

"As a leader in digital creativity and innovation, Aruba's goal is always to enhance our guest's experience before, during and after their time on-island," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority. "With the highly anticipated launch of the redesigned Aruba.com, guests can now dream, plan and customize their perfect Aruba vacation long before their plane hits the runway."

Visitors can start booking their trip through the site in seconds and find exclusive deals and offers all-year round. The redesigned aruba.com introduces a new travel companion called myAruba—a vital tool that lets travelers save their favorite sights, natural wonders, tours and restaurants into custom itineraries to share with fellow travelers.

Aruba's appetite for success and creativity has propelled the island to the forefront of digital innovation, and has done so for the past several years. Aruba has received countless accolades for its ingenuity, including multiple Adrian Awards in Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, recognizng Aruba's advancements in Digital Marketing, Website User Experience, Virtual Reality and Social Media. The 2017 Adrian Award wins mark the third consecutive year Aruba has received Platinum recognition, winning last year for their "Local Shortcut" series. Aruba has also received a coveted Effie Award for travel and tourism development, and multiple Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

The tropical destination transcends its counterparts in modernization, and continues to be recognized for its contemporary endeavors through prestigious acknowledgments of merit. In the short time since the new site launched, Aruba has already seen a hugely positive response, including a 280% increase in the time visitors spend exploring Aruba.com, a 33% increase in bookings right through the site, and an 85% increase in outbound traffic to Aruba's partner hotels, attractions and more.

For more information on the One happy island, visit www.aruba.com.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba -- One happy island -- is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease; and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Nestled in the Southern Caribbean outside of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half hour flight from Miami and a four-hour flight from New York City and also boasts year-round cooling trade winds and an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation seekers and everyone in between a slice of paradise, including breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene, world famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championships golf and exclusive shopping. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach or cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for first-time guests and loyal visitors. www.aruba.com.

