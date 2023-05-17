Arun C. Kumar Partners With Forbes Books To Write Book On Marketing's Existential Dilemmas

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arun C. Kumar, Chief Data & Marketing Technology Officer of IPG, currently in transition and in anticipation of the next stage of his exciting journey, is partnering with Forbes Books to write a book that explores ethical issues the marketing industry faces and its often fundamental contribution to the economy.

Arun C. Kumar

Kumar's book will serve as a guidebook to help CEOs, CMOs, investors and policy makers navigate the twisted lanes of marketing measurement, privacy concerns, complicated platform architecture, and the ultimate fail in customer experience that threaten to negatively impact not only the marketing industry but the overall economy.

The book will extol the good about marketing and the challenges it faces from outside forces, but will also acknowledge problems within the profession and call for an accepted set of principles to guide decisions in an ethical manner.

"We need to outline the amazing contributions made by marketing as a profession," Kumar says. "But we also need to clean our own house."

Kumar also will appear today (May 17) on the Forbes Books Podcast, where he and host Joe Pardavila will discuss how Kumar has leveraged his technical knowledge and business savvy to boost performance over the course of his extensive career.

Writing a book has been a long-held dream for Kumar, but only recently did he decide his book should focus on the troubling trends he sees for marketing, such as the shaky foundations of data, forced partitions and silos created to further certain interests, and efforts by government bodies to pass privacy legislation aimed at, among other things, curtailing targeted advertising.

"Regulators and lawmakers are ready to take a scalpel to marketing and digital advertising in particular, but they have not realized how businesses, economies and jobs depend on it," Kumar says.

In his book, Kumar finally identifies a set of principles that can begin to undo some damage and increase marketing's contributions to society.

About Arun C. Kumar

Arun C. Kumar, chief data and marketing technology officer for Interpublic Group, has a proven record of developing products, managing technical operations, and setting data and technology strategies that drive business growth. He is currently in transition, consulting for IPG but also looking to further his commitment to the growth of marketing as a profession. He has more than 20 years of experience in driving digital development, with global roles across APAC, Western Europe, India, China, Japan, Brazil and Mexico. Kumar is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and the CNBC Technology Executive Council. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Delhi. He completed his post-graduate studies in communications at the Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India, and his executive education through Wharton's Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Forbes Books

Forbes Books (www.books.forbes.com) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

