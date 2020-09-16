Arun Divakaruni, PhD, named CEO of Avant Healthcare

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical education agency Avant Healthcare today announced that Arun Divakaruni, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Divakaruni joined Avant Healthcare in 2019 as Chief Science Officer.

Arun Divakaruni, PhD, CEO of Avant Healthcare

"We are excited to have Arun at the helm," said Deborah Wood, CEO and owner of DWA Healthcare Communications Group, the parent company of Avant Healthcare. "He possesses a high scientific mind, deep agency experience, and an ability to synthesize insights from across industries into inspired customer strategies. I firmly believe Arun has the vision to build on Avant Healthcare's successes and lead the agency into a dynamic future."

Dr. Divakaruni received his PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from UCLA before going on to Weber Shandwick, a global communications agency, where he eventually served as Executive Vice President. He was responsible for scientific and creative programming in support of products across several therapeutic areas, in addition to responsibilities over scientific reputation management and corporate positioning and messaging to support commercial and investigational medicines, including the launch of 10+ new molecular entities and 20+ extensions. A recipient of two Clio Awards, Dr. Divakaruni was named one of PRWeek's 40 Under 40 in 2016.

"We are amid a massive paradigm shift in scientific and medical communication. Effectively engaging healthcare professionals through medical storytelling in today's world requires anchoring the story in deep scientific insights, brought to life with transformative creative, and steadfastly charting its course through a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem," said Dr. Divakaruni. "I am excited to expand my role at Avant Healthcare and lead our accomplished team to continue delivering breakthrough solutions for our biopharmaceutical clients."

Avant Healthcare is a medical and marketing communications company collaborating with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device clients to engage and educate healthcare professionals on potential treatment options for their patients. A woman-owned business, the company was founded in 1994 and recognized as one of the top 100 healthcare marketing agencies by Medical Marketing & Media. Avant Healthcare is based in Carmel, Indiana, with satellite teams in Chicago, New Jersey, and New York. Connect with Avant Healthcare on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit AvantHC.com.

