Aruna Bio Appoints John Richard to Board of Directors
Sep 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the addition of John Richard to its Board of Directors. Mr. Richard joins the Aruna Bio Board of Directors with over thirty-five years of experience in biopharmaceuticals and life science investments.
"We are very pleased to have John join our Board of Directors adding further depth to our pharmaceutical/biotech expertise," said Bill Griffin, Chairman of Aruna Bio. "John brings a great deal of pharmaceutical industry experience as both a co-founder and chief business officer of a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company and through his strategic and transaction advisory work with a wide range of pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to John's contributions as we continue to progress our novel neural exosome platform for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases."
John Richard is Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer for Mereo BioPharma plc, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company founded in 2015. Mr. Richard previously served in various roles, including Director and Operating Partner, with Phase4 Partners, a life science investment firm. Mr. Richard was also a partner with Georgia Venture Partners, a seed venture capital firm focused on the biotechnology industry. Earlier in his career he headed business development for the public companies SEQUUS Pharmaceuticals, VIVUS, and Genome Therapeutics. Mr. Richard received his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and a B.S. from Stanford University
About Aruna Bio
Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, as well as Stroke, where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform is capable of carrying other therapeutics, such as siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.
