Aruna Bio Appoints John Richard to Board of Directors

ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the addition of John Richard to its Board of Directors. Mr. Richard joins the Aruna Bio Board of Directors with over thirty-five years of experience in biopharmaceuticals and life science investments.

"We are very pleased to have John join our Board of Directors adding further depth to our pharmaceutical/biotech expertise," said Bill Griffin, Chairman of Aruna Bio. "John brings a great deal of pharmaceutical industry experience as both a co-founder and chief business officer of a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company and through his strategic and transaction advisory work with a wide range of pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to John's contributions as we continue to progress our novel neural exosome platform for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases."