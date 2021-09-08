Aruna Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Mark A. Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13 as well as the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 23. This year, both conferences are being held virtually.

The presentations will be webcast and available on the events page of the Aruna Bio website (arunabio.com/events ) and via the links below. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the conference.