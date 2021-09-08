Aruna Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Sep 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Mark A. Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13 as well as the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 23. This year, both conferences are being held virtually.
The presentations will be webcast and available on the events page of the Aruna Bio website (arunabio.com/events) and via the links below. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the conference.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13
Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/7aa5b667-bfc6-4e18-801d-fd092d441546
Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Thursday, September 23
Time: 10:45 AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/aru/2559224
Dr. Sirgo will discuss advances in Aruna Bio's neural exosome platform and highlight the ability of neural exosomes to deliver a range of therapeutics to the brain and central nervous system to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Sirgo will also discuss the company's partnerships as well as the going forward business strategy and key milestones for 2021 and beyond.
About Aruna Bio
Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, as well as Stroke, where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform is capable of carrying other therapeutics, such as siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.
