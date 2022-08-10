Arup becomes the first engineering consulting firm to verify green bonds in the US

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global built environment engineering consulting firm Arup has been certified by the Climate Bonds Standard Board to be an Approved Verifier of green bonds. Arup joins a select group of firms around the world to vet financing that supports projects in line with the Paris Climate Agreement goals.

"We're delighted to be able to offer our skills and experience in the built environment to issuers and investors working towards the net zero of our future," said Tim Treharne, Americas Advisory Services Leader, Arup. "Arup has a strong track record working with government agencies, NGOs, property owners and developers, and financial institutions on an ever-increasing number of low carbon projects and assets globally."

As the only engineering consulting firm in the US to become an Approved Verifier, Arup will provide independent technical expert reviews for sustainable financing across the building, energy, transportation, water, and waste management sectors. Arup will also be participating in an industry working group with the Climate Bonds Initiative to develop sector criteria for steel, cement, and hydrogen projects that are important in the transition to a carbon-free economy.

Arup is excited to add this offering to its portfolio of Advisory Services that consists of Strategy and Insights, Finance and Economics, Programs and Projects, Assets and Operations, People and Organizations, Sustainable Development Advisory and ESG service lines.

"Our Certification work proudly delivers a mark of best practice in green labeling across the globe" said Sean Kidney, CEO, Climate Bonds Initiative. "To continue our mission of ensuring capital is purposed for climate solutions, we need verifiers with the technical expertise to help us champion market integrity."

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of designers, advisors and engineers working globally. Founded to be humane and excellent, we collaborate with our clients and partners using imagination, technology, and rigor to shape a better world. Assurance engagements are carried out by Arup's Sustainable Investment Advisory team. As part of Arup's Advisory Services offering, our Sustainable Investment Advisory team works hand in hand with Arup's entire range of technical experts, across industries and asset classes. We are ESG specialists, economists, business strategists, environmentalists, change managers, investment specialists and digital experts – all united by the desire to produce a more sustainable future for all. https://www.arup.com/

About the Climate Bonds Initiative: The Climate Bonds Initiative is an investor-focused not-for-profit, promoting large-scale investment in the low-carbon economy. More information on our website here: https://www.climatebonds.net/

About the Climate Bonds Standard: The Standard is an overarching science-based multi-sector standard that allows investors and intermediaries to easily assess the climate credentials and environmental integrity of bonds claiming to be green and funding the low carbon future.

About Verification: Verification is an analysis-based process carried out by the Climate Bonds Standards Board approved independent organization to assure the issuance of a climate bond, the nature of the associated low carbon projects or activities, and the associated financial accounting systems are in conformance with the Climate Bonds Standard and can gain Certification. Full list of Approved Verifiers can be found here.

