ARUP Laboratories Announces the Availability of a Combined Test for COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories today announced the availability to clients nationwide of a combined test to detect and differentiate COVID-19, influenza, and/or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals with respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The test is the first offered in the United States to be developed using Thermo Fisher Scientific's TaqMan SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B, RSV multiplex primer and probes and run on the QuantStudio Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) platform.

"We are proud to offer this test, which is one of the first available to test for all four viruses," said Adam Barker, PhD, director of ARUP's COVID-19 Rapid Response Laboratory. "This single test is a simple, accurate way to determine which virus is the cause of illness as the flu and RSV seasons get underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

ARUP's Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV by NAA test detects ribonucleic acid (RNA) from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, along with the influenza A and B viruses and RSV. A qualitative test, it also differentiates between the viruses, although it does not differentiate between influenza A and B.

The test can be performed on specimens collected using a deep nasal swab, or on specimens collected from the back of the throat and the front of both nostrils.

It adds to ARUP's menu of COVID-19-related tests, which includes a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be performed on multiple specimen types including saliva.

ARUP also offers two IgG antibody tests to detect previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2, along with numerous tests that help guide treatment of patients with the virus.

"The challenge clinicians face as we enter flu season is unparalleled even if flu and RSV activity remain low," said ARUP CEO Sherrie L. Perkins, MD, PhD. "We're pleased that this combination test will help them provide the best patient care possible as the pandemic persists."

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology®. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited.

Media Contact

ARUP: Lisa Carricaburu, [email protected], 801-541-5041

SOURCE ARUP Laboratories

Related Links

aruplab.com

