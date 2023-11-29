ARUP Laboratories Urges FDA to Withdraw Proposed Rule Regulating Laboratory-Developed Tests

News provided by

ARUP Laboratories

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories today released the company's public comment on the FDA's proposed rule to regulate laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) as medical devices, urging the agency to withdraw the rule. ARUP cited negative impacts on patient care and what it believes are flawed estimates from the FDA of the number of LDTs ordered and their performance. ARUP also challenged the agency's regulatory authority over the tests.

"We agree that poor-quality tests should not be on the market or used in patient care, but an overly burdensome regulatory framework will stifle innovation and limit access to testing that addresses unmet clinical needs," CEO Andy Theurer said. "Ultimately, it will hurt the very patients the FDA is trying to protect."

ARUP has decades of experience developing, validating, and maintaining thousands of tests, including at least 1,500 LDTs, and a profound commitment to patient care, the comment said. The company's medical directors and expert scientists have published more than 3,400 scientific and clinical manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals based on these and other activities. Published articles cite LDT performance that is similar to or better than that of FDA-approved assays.

The proposed rule would impose sweeping new clinical laboratory testing regulation that the FDA says would protect patients from unsafe or ineffective tests. The agency estimates 47% of LDTs are problematic based on one industry-sponsored study examining one assay. That estimate is inconsistent with ARUP's experience with LDTs, which have an excellent track record of performance in ARUP's laboratories and in external proficiency testing, ARUP said in its comment on the proposed rule.

ARUP believes the FDA's proposed rule would reduce access to safe testing because staggering compliance costs would force many laboratories to stop offering some LDTs, which would disproportionately affect patients with rare diseases, underserved populations, and children. For LDTs with few competitor tests, market prices would increase due to a lack of competition, and patients might not have timely access to diagnostics and treatment.

The FDA estimated that 50% of tests ordered are LDTs based on a nonscientific commercial marketing report. However, a study by experts at ARUP and the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah, published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, suggests that the FDA's number is exaggerated more than 10-fold. The number of LDTs ordered at University of Utah Health, which ARUP believes is a reasonable representation of U.S. health systems, was 3.9% in the study.

Board-certified MD and PhD scientists develop and rigorously validate LDTs in laboratories already regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) program and numerous other regulatory bodies and accrediting agencies. Rather than focusing on high-risk tests or bad actors, the FDA wants broad oversight of an entire industry in a manner that will overwhelm its own ability to administer the current and proposed oversight, according to ARUP's comment. "The FDA simply does not have the staff to support a hundred or thousand-fold increase in regulatory submissions, nor is it likely that such professional expertise could be reasonably hired," ARUP's statement said. 

There is also significant legal uncertainty about whether the FDA even has the authority from Congress to enforce the proposed rule. Congress gave the FDA authority to regulate devices, but if Congress had intended the FDA to regulate tests, Congress would have included tests in the text of the Medical Device Amendments of 1976 (MDA), ARUP's comment said. The concept of LDTs was not discussed in any congressional hearings before the passage of MDA, and it is likely that, if advanced, the FDA's proposed rule will be challenged in court.

In its comment, ARUP urged the FDA to pull back from regulating LDTs as medical devices and encouraged the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, to work with CMS, legislators, and the clinical laboratory community to assess how to better address LDT oversight.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited.

ARUP Media Contact

Bonnie Stray, [email protected], 801-583-2787 ext. 2823

SOURCE ARUP Laboratories

Also from this source

EU Approval of AAV5 DetectCDx™ Provides Access to Companion Diagnostic for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

EU Approval of AAV5 DetectCDx™ Provides Access to Companion Diagnostic for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

ARUP Laboratories today announced that it has gained the Conformité Européenne (CE) mark for AAV5 DetectCDx™ single-site use under the European...
ARUP's New Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™ Will Forge the Future of Laboratory Medicine

ARUP's New Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™ Will Forge the Future of Laboratory Medicine

ARUP Laboratories today announced the formation of the new ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™ (R&I...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.