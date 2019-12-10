Arup Names Brian Swett Its New Boston Office Leader

As Boston Office Leader, Swett will lead the continued growth and impact of Arup's Boston office by delivering top quality projects that provide social and economic value while enhancing sustainability and resilience. Swett led Arup's recent work with Boston University, the Boston Green Ribbon Commission, and City of Boston to produce the buildings analysis for the Carbon Free Boston strategy, identifying policies and technologies to achieve building sector net carbon neutrality by mid-century. Arup's Boston office has also undertaken the task of assessing 30 facilities across Partners HealthCare's system to help them better understand how to prepare for and maintain continuity of service during climate change-driven natural disasters.

"It is an honor to be taking on this role for Arup Boston. I look forward to working with our clients and collaborators to continue producing exemplary projects and broadening our impact locally and around the world," said Brian Swett.

Swett will continue to build Arup's reputation as a leader in the design and delivery of smart infrastructure and high-performance buildings, parlaying the firm's success on a wide range of projects into new opportunities. Arup's Boston office portfolio includes the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Greenline Extension, which provides the first direct rail link to two of metro-Boston's two densely populated and underserved areas; the John W. Olver Transit Center, the first net-zero energy transit center in the United States; and Northeastern University's Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, an award winning high-performance building that exemplifies the combination of design aesthetics and sustainability.

"We are excited that Brian will lead and grow a diverse and robust office capable of delivering the best of Arup to Boston," said Andy Howard, Chair of Arup Americas. "With Brian's spearheading our Boston office, we look forward to progressing high quality work for our clients and ensuring positive impact in the communities our projects serve."

Swett joined Arup in 2015 to lead the firm's Cities and Sustainable Real Estate business. He has played a key role overseeing Arup's involvement in major efforts to address climate change at the state and municipal level, including the Carbon Free Boston plan and the State of Massachusetts' 80x50 emissions reduction planning initiative. He has also provided extensive sustainability and climate action insight for private sector developers and owners, including Boston Properties, Invesco, HYM, and Pembroke. Swett leads Arup Americas' ongoing activities with C40, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network. He is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Energy and Climate Leadership Council and serves on the Urban Land Institute's Center for Sustainability and Economic Performance Advisory Board. Prior joining to Arup, Swett was the Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space for the City of Boston.

