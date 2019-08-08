Arup Welcomes Paul Moore as Integrated Planning Leader

"We are thrilled to add Paul to our leadership team at Arup," said Jim Quiter, Arup principal and Los Angeles Group Leader. "As we continue to expand Arup's footprint in Los Angeles, Paul's leadership will help solidify Arup's status as the go-to firm for transformational ideas and innovation and help further the growth of Arup's planning presence across North America."

Paul comes to Arup with 30 years of experience in oversight and management of major urban design, land use and transportation planning, and engineering projects. He has extensive experience developing major transportation and transit planning projects, small area planning and redevelopment studies, traffic engineering and design manuals and studies, and livable transportation solutions. In his most recent role, he was a principal at Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, where he worked on notable projects including a Travel Demand Management Policy Update for West Hollywood, CA, the Highway 111 Redevelopment Plan in La Quinta, CA, and the Wichita Downtown Streets Plan.

"This role provides a unique opportunity to join a collaborative global team that is working on meaningful projects instrumental to positively reshaping Southern California," said Paul Moore. "Arup's common vision to shape a better world is truly inspiring, and I look forward to partnering with clients across the Americas to continue to deliver high-quality, impactful work."

Arup's integrated planning team brings together critical design and advisory services across the Americas region to offer diverse consulting services, including multimodal transportation planning and design, urban planning and design, terminals and stations, smart mobility and wayfinding and user experience. The team's approach puts people first and guides decision making to optimize human experiences in urban places. Additionally, the team works with clients to create vibrant cities with more opportunity for civic engagement and a higher quality of life.

About Arup

Arup provides planning, engineering, design, and consulting services for the most prominent projects and sites in the built environment. Since its founding in 1946, the firm has consistently delivered technical excellence, innovation, and value to its clients, while maintaining its core mission of shaping a better world. Arup opened its first US office more than 30 years ago and employs 1,700 people in the Americas. The firm's employee-ownership structure allows for independent advice and promotes ongoing investment in joint research to yield better outcomes that benefit its clients and partners. Visit Arup's website, www.arup.com, for more information.

