Aruvant Appoints Meghan Kelton Executive Director of Human Resources and E. Blair Clark-Schoeb Senior Vice President of Communications

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences ("Aruvant"), a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Meghan Kelton, executive director, human resources (HR), and E. Blair Clark-Schoeb, senior vice president, communications, to the Aruvant leadership team.



"Ms. Kelton's HR experience in gene therapy and Ms. Clark-Schoeb's public company and rare disease communications know-how will be critical as we take Aruvant to the next level," said Will Chou, M.D., chief executive officer of Aruvant. "With the company in a growth phase, Ms. Kelton will focus on building out the technical, development and manufacturing functions and creating an inclusive environment needed to support an engaged workforce. Ms. Clark-Schoeb will lead our internal and external communications efforts, investor relations, media effort and work with the rare disease and sickle cell patient communities we are working so hard to serve."



With over 15 years of HR experience, Ms. Kelton joins at an important time as Aruvant is rapidly growing. She most recently served as head, people and organization and HR site lead at Novartis Gene Therapies in San Diego, CA which she joined as part of the acquisition of AveXis, a private gene therapy company. Prior to AveXis, she was a strategic HR leader at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and before that she worked in various HR roles of increasing responsibility at both small and large biopharmaceutical organizations. She holds a B.S. in organizational psychology from the University of Scranton, has the Senior Professional Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Management-Senior Certified Professional certifications and is a Six Sigma green belt.



With more than two decades of communications experience working with both private and public companies, Ms. Clark-Schoeb is well suited to lead Aruvant's investor relations (IR), public relations (PR), advocacy relations and government affairs work. Ms. Clark-Schoeb was SVP of communications for five years at Zyla Life Sciences which was acquired by Assertio Therapeutics. Prior to Zyla, Ms. Clark-Schoeb led her own consulting business, working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Sanofi, Syndax and Horizon Therapeutics. Before that she did PR at W2O (now Real Chemistry), IR at Burns McClellan, corporate finance at The Medicines Company and investment banking at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Ms. Clark-Schoeb received her bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's in healthcare innovation from the University of Pennsylvania. She is a founding member of the Society of Healthcare Innovation.



About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. For more information on the clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.



About Roivant

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants—nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.





