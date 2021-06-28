Aruvant Appoints Stan Musial as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences, a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Stanley J. Musial as chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately. Mr. Musial brings over twenty-five years of experience building corporate value through operational execution, financial strategy and capital fundraising.

"Stan's expertise in managing financials and raising capital at both private and public biotechnology companies comes at an important time as Aruvant goes through substantial growth," said Will Chou, M.D., chief executive officer of Aruvant. "Stan is a critical addition to our leadership team as we put the infrastructure in place needed to support the development of our pipeline of potentially life changing gene therapies for individuals living with rare diseases."

Most recently, Mr. Musial served as the CFO and chief business officer of Xenikos B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies, and CFO of Erydel SpA, a late-stage biotechnology company with a Phase 3 product candidate for a rare disease. Prior to those companies, Mr. Musial spent nearly six years as executive vice president and CFO at Zyla Life Sciences (formerly Egalet and subsequently acquired by Assertio Therapeutics). At Zyla, Mr. Musial helped take the company public on NASDAQ and was part of a team that transformed the company from development stage to commercializing a portfolio of approved products. Prior to Zyla, Mr. Musial was the CFO or held other similar positions at other biotechnology, medical device and healthcare services companies. Mr. Musial earned an MBA from Temple University and a BS degree in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and is a certified public accountant.

"This is an exciting time for Aruvant as the company focuses on building a financial and operational foundation that will support the development of two important products," said Mr. Musial. "Aruvant's patient-focused mission, its differentiated products addressing serious unmet needs and the collaborative culture made this an opportunity I could not pass up."

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

About Roivant

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com .





