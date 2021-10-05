Aruvant to Participate in 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be Held Online and in Person October 12 to 14, 2021

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences, a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Aruvant leadership team will participate in the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa which is taking place in person in Carlsbad, CA and online from October 12 to October 14, 2021. In addition, Aruvant will be a corporate sponsor of the upcoming 49th Annual National Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) Convention to be held October 12 to October 16, 2021, online.

At the Meeting on the Mesa conference, Dr. Palani Palaniappan, Aruvant's chief technology officer, will participate in the panel titled, "What's Next for Advanced Therapies", taking place live Tuesday, October 12 from 7:15 to 8:45 AM PST. In addition, Dr. Will Chou, chief executive officer, will give a company presentation and provide an update on the development of ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD), and ARU-2801, a one-time, adeno-associated virus gene therapy designed to deliver potentially curative efficacy to patients with hypophosphatasia without the limitations of chronic administration. The presentation will include ARU-2801 preclinical data and clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 MOMENTUM study of ARU-1801 in patients with severe SCD.

In addition, Aruvant is a sponsor of the SCDAA annual meeting. SCDAA's Annual National Convention is a four-day conference designed to address the multifactorial aspects of SCD and sickle cell trait. This year's theme is "Unstoppable: Working Together for Sickle Cell". Click here to view the full program. The Aruvant Meeting on the Mesa presentation and panel discussion will be available for registered participants at http://www.meetingonthemesa.com on October 12, 2021.

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

SOURCE Aruvant Sciences

Related Links

https://www.aruvant.com

