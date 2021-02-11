Aruvant to Participate in Numerous Scientific and Investor Conferences in February and March

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced management participation in multiple investor and scientific conferences in February and March. The company will be at the following conferences:



BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference. Will Chou , M.D., Aruvant chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Aruvant and review data examining the company's lead product candidate ARU-1801 as a potentially curative gene therapy for sickle cell disease. Visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/sessions/770479 to view the on-demand presentation available February 16-18 .





, M.D., Aruvant chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Aruvant and review data examining the company's lead product candidate ARU-1801 as a potentially curative gene therapy for sickle cell disease. Visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/sessions/770479 to view the on-demand presentation available . 10 th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Chou and other members of the management team will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference on February 23 . For individuals interested in meeting with Aruvant, please visit SVB Leerink for more information on how to register for the conference.





Dr. Chou and other members of the management team will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference on . For individuals interested in meeting with Aruvant, please visit SVB Leerink for more information on how to register for the conference. 4 th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders. Joseph McIntosh , M.D., Aruvant chief medical officer, will present a poster on ARU-1801 during the virtual scientific poster session that starts at 3:30 PM ET on February 23 . Also, on February 23 , Palani Palaniappan , Ph.D., Aruvant's chief technology officer, will participate in a panel titled, "Considerations for early-stage gene therapy start-ups: from clinical development to manufacturing to commercialization" at 5:30 PM ET to 6:15 PM ET . On February 24 , Dr. Palaniappan will chair the "Manufacturing Scale-Up" track from 11:00 AM ET to 2:30 PM ET and will give a talk on the "State of Gene Therapy Manufacturing" at 11:30 AM ET . For more information about the conference visit, https://genetherapy-conference.com/.





, M.D., Aruvant chief medical officer, will present a poster on ARU-1801 during the virtual scientific poster session that starts at on . Also, on , , Ph.D., Aruvant's chief technology officer, will participate in a panel titled, "Considerations for early-stage gene therapy start-ups: from clinical development to manufacturing to commercialization" at . On , Dr. Palaniappan will chair the "Manufacturing Scale-Up" track from and will give a talk on the "State of Gene Therapy Manufacturing" at . For more information about the conference visit, https://genetherapy-conference.com/. 2nd Annual Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders. Dr. Palaniappan will participate in a panel discussion during the "Navigating Logistical & Manufacturing Challenges for Different Therapeutics" session at 3:10 PM ET on March 11 . For more information about the conference visit, https://genetherapy-blood.com/.

About ARU-1801

ARU-1801 is designed to address the limitations of current curative treatment options, such as low donor availability and the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) seen with allogeneic stem cell transplants. Unlike investigational gene therapies and gene editing approaches which require fully myeloablative conditioning, the unique characteristics of ARU-1801 allow it to be given with reduced intensity conditioning ("RIC"). Compared to myeloablative approaches, the lower dose chemotherapy regimen underlying RIC has the potential to reduce not only hospital length of stay, but also the risk of short- and long-term adverse events such as infection and infertility. Preliminary clinical data from the MOMENTUM study, an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of ARU-1801 in patients with severe sickle cell disease, demonstrate continuing durable reductions in disease burden.

The MOMENTUM Study

Aruvant is conducting the MOMENTUM study, which is evaluating ARU-1801, a one-time potentially curative investigational gene therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). This Phase 1/2 study is currently enrolling participants, and information may be found at www.momentumtrials.com which includes a patient brochure, an eligibility questionnaire and information for healthcare providers.

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from SCD. ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. For more information on the clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

About Roivant

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.



