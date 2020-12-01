Aruvant to Participate in SVB Leerink's Biopharma Private Company Connect December 15 to 17

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced Will Chou, M.D., Aruvant chief executive officer, and other members of the management team will participate in SVB Leerink's Biopharma Private Company Connect. For individuals interested in attending the conference, please visit SVB Leerink for more information. In addition, data on the company's lead asset ARU-1801, a potentially curative gene therapy for sickle cell disease, will be presented December 7 at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. For more information, please visit the ASH press release.

About Aruvant

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801 is an investigational lentiviral gene therapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a potential one-time curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of low intensity chemotherapy. For more information on the clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com .

