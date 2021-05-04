Aruvant's Eleven New Hires Advance its Internal-External Supply Model Strategy to Manufacture Gene Therapies for Rare Diseases

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences ("Aruvant"), a private company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases, announced it has added eleven scientists to its manufacturing, preclinical and clinical teams, a major milestone in the company's strategy to build a beginning-to-end internal-external supply model led by its pioneering cell and gene therapy expertise. Additional expansion in clinical, technical, operational and quality areas will continue throughout the year as the company prepares for a pivotal study of ARU-1801, a one-time gene therapy designed to cure sickle cell disease.

"Having the right talent is essential to the successful development and manufacturing of our potentially curative product candidates," said Will Chou, M.D., chief executive officer at Aruvant. "Adding this group of scientists, who have deep gene therapy experience, creates an important foundation that positions us for sustainable growth. Our people are one of our key differentiators."

The personnel additions will be responsible for preclinical, clinical and process development for Aruvant's product candidates. ARU-1801, the company's lead product candidate, is a one-time potentially curative gene therapy for patients with sickle cell disease that is administered with reduced intensity conditioning. A recently acquired product candidate, ARU-2801, is a one-time adeno-associated vector (AAV) gene therapy designed to replace chronic treatment options for patients with an ultra-rare disease.

"We have built a hybrid supply model that is led by our cell and gene therapy scientists," said Palani Palaniappan, Ph.D., chief technology officer at Aruvant. "The new hires are integral to the expansion of our internal technical and operational excellence in vector and cell manufacturing, analytics, quality, supply and regulatory affairs. With this solid foundation in place, we will continue to augment our beginning-to-end supply model by expanding our external partnerships."

Earlier this year Aruvant announced a partnership with Lonza, a world-leading contract development manufacturing company. With the internal-external model, Aruvant maintains control over process and analytical development while leveraging Lonza's world-leading CMO/CRO expertise in gene therapy chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC).

About Aruvant Sciences

Aruvant Sciences, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Preliminary clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 clinical study, please visit www.momentumtrials.com and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

About Roivant

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch Vants—nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

SOURCE Aruvant Sciences

Related Links

https://www.aruvant.com

