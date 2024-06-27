ARUZA PEST CONTROL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF EVERGREEN PEST SOLUTIONS OPERATIONS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruza Pest Control Holdings ("Aruza"), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest, termite, and mosquito control services primarily in North and South Carolina, Florida, and Texas and a portfolio company of Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), announced the acquisition of Evergreen Pest Solutions Greenville and Columbia branches ("Evergreen" or the "Company"). Evergreen represents the Aruza platform's fourth add-on acquisition, adding density in Aruza's Greenville and Columbia, SC geography.

Evergreen Pest Solutions, a residential and commercial pest management company with a strong presence in South Carolina, has earned a reputation for providing affordable and long-lasting pest control solutions. The entire Evergreen team, from management to technicians to the support staff, have a shared commitment to providing an excellent customer experience. All branch-level employees will remain with the Company post-close and serve as an integral part of Aruza's continued growth in South Carolina.

Andrew Beck, CEO of Aruza Pest control adds: "The acquisition of Evergreen expands our robust presence in Greenville and Columbia and aligns us with a trusted, strategic partner. Byron Gyfford and the Evergreen team have built an impressive business and reputation over a short period of time. Our shared values, employee centric cultures and commitment to service excellence were a natural fit."

Byron Gifford, CEO of Evergreen Pest Solutions, "Aruza's commitment to exceptional customer service is perfectly aligned with our company mission and values. Their steadfast dedication to offering quality, affordable services and fostering a superior culture ensures a seamless transition, providing confidence that our most important assets—our customers and employees—are in safe hands."

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Evergreen's Columbia and Greenville branches by Aruza Pest Control," said Rob Swartz, Operating Partner at CEP. "This acquisition will allow us to strengthen our presence in the South Carolina market and allows us to continue to focus on our customers and team members".

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company represented and acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Evergreen Pest Solutions.

About Evergreen Pest Solutions:

Evergreen Pest Solutions proudly serves regions across the U.S. from Utah to Virginia. Our commitment to local communities drives us to understand the unique challenges faced by residents and businesses, ensuring tailored solutions for each and every client. Founded in 2014 by Byron Gifford, Evergreen has successfully protected homes for over a decade and it's our promise to continue partnering with you for maximum protection. When pests emerge, trust that we have the answer – guaranteed.

For more information on Evergreen, visit evergreenpestsc.com .

About Aruza Pest Control:

Aruza offers home pest control and commercial pest control services in North and South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. At Aruza, not only do we provide pest elimination services, but we also aim to educate the community about how to keep our area's toughest pests at bay to make their homes and businesses a safer place. In the long run, we believe reputation is essential; we care about ours and ensure that we serve our community ethically and professionally.

When you choose a pest control company, you want the assurance that they care about what happens to your home or business as much as you do; at Aruza Pest Control, that's our reality. We use eco-friendly products to ensure the safety and health of your family, and we offer the Aruza Guarantee because we care about doing the job right. "To build a nationwide brand that gives back to its communities, strengthens the quality of life for its customers, and enables smart financial wealth for its employees." That is our mission statement, and it's how we have continued providing excellent service since our founding.

For more information on Aruza, visit aruzapest.com .

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

For more information on Concentric, visit ficcep.com .

SOURCE Concentric Equity Partners