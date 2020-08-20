Arvada's Best Lawyers® List for 2021 Names James L. Gilbert as Awardee

ARVADA, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvada attorney James L. Gilbert of The Gilbert Law Group® has been listed among a select group of professionals in 2021's The Best Lawyers in America© publication. This annual list is determined entirely by peer review and sorted by both region and practice area to provide a definitive look at an area's local legal scene. Attorney Gilbert has been listed in the publication since 2011 as a:

Personal injury plaintiff's litigator

Product liability plaintiff's litigator

The Best Lawyers in America was started in 1983 by U.S. News® and has grown with its reputation. In 2020, 8.3 million ballots were analyzed by the Best Lawyers® team to determine the final selectees. The voting method is simple: Attorneys only give feedback for their peers in both location and practice area and must answer the question of whether they would refer a case to each. There is space given for additional comments if an attorney desires to leave them.

The Gilbert Law Group® and Attorney Gilbert have received numerous awards over the years. Aside from his 11 recognitions by The Best Lawyers in America, Attorney Gilbert has received multiple selections to Super Lawyers®; an American Citation of Excellence from the Association of Trial Lawyers; and multiple "Lawyer of the Year" accolades from Best Lawyers® as well. Attorney Gilbert is also a member of the exclusive, invitation-only Circle of Inner Advocates, a group of 100 American civil trial lawyers known for their excellence.

In Arvada and nationwide, The Gilbert Law Group® has made a name for itself in product liability and auto defect cases. The firm has taken on multiple large corporations on behalf of injured consumers or their families. It is also the only firm in the nation home to an in-house engineering staff who can re-create vehicles and other products to demonstrate firsthand how their defects caused the damages at the center of any given case. The hardworking attorneys at The Gilbert Law Group® serve clients nationwide and have returned record-breaking verdicts to injury victims.

Led by experienced product liability attorney James L. Gilbert, The Gilbert Law Group® has been serving Coloradans for more than 3 decades. The firm is known nationwide as the first to host an in-house engineering department and as a pioneer in using new technologies in the courtroom. Consistent hard work and successful results have earned the team 4 years of recognition by U.S. News and World Report's "Best Law Firms," and Mr. Gilbert himself was invited to join the elite, 100-member Inner Circle of Advocates. He and his team have recovered over $100 million for clients in complex product liability cases and are not afraid to take on cases other lawyers can't. The firm can be found online at www.thegilbertlawgroup.com.

