Arval and Ridecell Sign Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next-Generation Shared Mobility Solutions Offering Customers Seamless and Global Mobility Coverage

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arval , a European leader in full-service leasing and new sustainable mobility solutions, and Ridecell , a global fleet automation and mobility solutions provider, today announce the signature of their strategic partnership with the shared objective of accelerating the development of end-to-end mobility solutions. Ridecell's fleet automation and mobility platform coupled with Arval's leading position in the car leasing market will help cover any mobility needs of Arval corporate customers throughout Europe.

In 2022, this new Arval Car Sharing platform will soft launch in Belgium with a widespread roll out in the latter half of the year, expanding to other European countries. Ultimately, the goal is to offer coverage in all Arval's markets worldwide, with plans to grow the car sharing fleet by 50% each year.

Arval and Ridecell's five-year agreement aligns with Arval's 2020-2025 strategic plan, Arval Beyond, which aims to offer customers an integrated, seamless mobility experience. Through connected, flexible products and services, Arval's strategic plan will support users through their energy transition with guaranteed simplicity. Arval has forged partnerships with innovative players in the field of mobility.

"For several years, Arval has clearly identified multimodal mobility solutions as an answer to the market demands for easier, faster, more comfortable and environmentally friendly experiences," shared Alain van Groenendael, Arval Chairman and CEO. "Ridecell is a very experienced partner, capable of providing our customers a state-of-the-art car sharing platform. We believe Ridecell will make a significant contribution to Arval's mobility transformation objectives," he added.

By offering Ridecell's car sharing platform, Arval's customers will benefit from value-add services including:

Seamless user experience: Bringing together shared mobility and micro-mobility solutions, beyond car sharing, in a single mobile app.

Bringing together shared mobility and micro-mobility solutions, beyond car sharing, in a single mobile app. Customizable platform: Providing customers flexibility in services, daily operations and internal structural needs. Customers who remain flexible can provide mobility, not just to those who benefit from company cars, but to everyone in the company to use for professional and private trips.

Providing customers flexibility in services, daily operations and internal structural needs. Customers who remain flexible can provide mobility, not just to those who benefit from company cars, but to everyone in the company to use for professional and private trips. Decentralized and a convenient booking system: Allowing employees to use cars without calling their fleet manager.

Allowing employees to use cars without calling their fleet manager. Automated operations: Fleet management insights initiated automated workflow actions to ensure the fleet is in excellent working condition.

Fleet management insights initiated automated workflow actions to ensure the fleet is in excellent working condition. Optimized tools: For customer fleets to achieve their CSR and CO 2 reductions targets.

'We are helping meet the need for a secure, reliable and seamless digital and shared mobility solution. Ridecell's fleet automation and mobility platform together with Arval's strong fleet capabilities allow us to work together to innovate and solve the toughest mobility challenges for our customers," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell Founder and CEO.

The new Arval Car Sharing offer will also integrate with The Arval Mobility App, a B2B MaaS solution, which enables employees to choose the most suitable mobility option for their journey at the tap of a finger. This partnership will support the recently launched Arval Mobility Hub concept, which gathers shared mobility options including car, bike and micro-mobility solutions all in one location. It is available at Arval corporate clients' premises to make them easily accessible. In addition, the Arval Mobility Hub will help diversify other BNP Paribas entities offering with its innovative solutions for residents and collective workspaces.

