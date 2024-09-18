Arvest Bank Named Best Private Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvest Bank has been named one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. The bank was rated among the top privately owned companies in the financial services industry on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

Arvest was rated among the top privately owned companies in the financial services industry on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

U.S. News' ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. According to U.S. News' ranking scorecard, with 5 being the highest, Arvest scored 4 or 5 over 70% of the areas surveyed.

"It's an honor to be recognized for how we care for and support Arvest associates," said Laura Andress, Arvest Chief People Officer. "We strive every day to create an inclusive workplace and a culture where our people thrive and feel valued, and we will continue to do so."

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features 248 companies across 18 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six experts, the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs.

The list was announced Sept. 17 and can be found on U.S. News & World Report website.

About Arvest

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Established in 1961, Arvest Bank is committed to meeting the needs of its more than 830,000 retail and business customer households by continually investing in the digital tools and services customers expect. Its extensive network of more than 200 banking locations provides loans, deposits, treasury management, wealth management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing as a part of its growing list of digital services. Arvest is known for its commitment to the communities it serves and to attracting, hiring and retaining a diverse group of talented people. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. To learn more please visit www.arvest.com.

Contact:

Tara Muck

PR Manager, Arvest Bank

(479) 420-8989

[email protected]

SOURCE Arvest Bank