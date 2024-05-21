GREENWICH, Conn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is pleased to announce that Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, has been named the recipient of Hunt Scanlon's 'Excellence in Culture' Award for 2024. This prestigious award celebrates organizations that foster a creative and collaborative workplace culture, driving performance and promoting diversity at all levels.

Under the leadership of Arvind Krishna, IBM has been at the forefront of cultivating an inclusive environment that prioritizes 'People First,' ensuring that every member of the organization feels empowered, accepted, and heard. This approach has not only strengthened IBM's workforce but has also fueled innovation, reflecting the diverse character of its partners and customers worldwide.

Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Selected as 2024 Hunt Scanlon 'Excellence in Culture' Award Recipient Post this

"The Hunt Scanlon 'Excellence in Culture' Award" is not just about the influence of Mr. Krishna's leadership," said Christopher W. Hunt, President of Hunt Scanlon Media. "But it extends to a dedicated team who, day in and day out, supports what is a superlative culture throughout the entire IBM organization."

IBM's culture is designed to empower its employees, fostering an environment where innovation thrives. The company's dedication to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and included is a testament to its leadership's vision and commitment to excellence.

"We are delighted to be recognized with this award. IBM has always aspired to make a lasting, positive impact – internally, with our employees, and in our work with clients and partners," said Mr. Krishna. "We are committed to building a culture of growth within IBM that inspires learning and innovation, as well as a culture of inclusivity that promotes integrity, trust, and transparency. These help to fulfill our mission to be the catalyst that makes the world work better."

IBM will accept the award at Hunt Scanlon's "Making Culture Your New Superpower" global conference, which will be held at The Harvard Club in New York City on June 6, 2024. Mr. Krishna along with IBM CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux and Chief Leadership, Culture & Inclusion Officer Kitty Chaney-Reed will elaborate on how IBM's culture of inclusivity and empowerment has been instrumental in the company's ongoing success and how it continues to shape the future of the technology industry.

