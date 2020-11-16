Arvizio Advances Augmented Reality Digital Twins for Industry 4.0

Arvizio's AR digital twins improve planning, inspections, maintenance, and product development by giving customers the ability to visualize and interpret AR data both on-site and remotely. The Arvizio XR Platform enables visualization of digital twins at table-top or life size and supports remote 3D collaboration across a wide range of XR devices including HoloLens 2, Magic Leap, iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets.

Arvizio customers can import a large variety of 3D BIM, CAD, LiDAR and photogrammetry assets and take advantage of seamless integration with Autodesk cloud services, including BIM 360 and Fusion 360. These 3D models or reality captures serve as a digital canvas for instrumentation of the digital twin with augmented reality data. A graphical user interface tool allows the user to associate IoT data, documents, images and workflow items with objects in the model. Models and scans may be aligned on-site to overlay real-world objects with AR data. Arvizio's XR Platform interfaces to popular cloud, or on premise, IoT data hubs offering the ability to integrate and associate live IoT data with objects in 3D models to create an operational digital twin.

"The 2020 pandemic is creating an acceleration of enterprise adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives and, they are seeking innovative technologies to address and enhance their productivity and ROI," said Jonathan Reeves, CEO at Arvizio. "Our customers can seamlessly incorporate AR and digital twins, further enhanced by infrastructure improvements such as 5G and private 5G deployments, to improve efficiency and ensure that processes are better serviced, analyzed and maintained in real-time."

Arvizio's XR platform for digital twins delivers key feature updates including:

Arvizio's advanced hybrid rendering for visualization of large-scale models and point clouds

XR Connect collaboration services with "see what I see" video for remote inspection and expert assistance

IoT data integration and custom integration services to assist customers with digital twin and augmented reality migrations

Expanded device support now including Oculus Quest, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro with LiDAR

The new capabilities will be entering Beta in December with GA planned for January 2021. Customers interested in participating in Beta testing please contact Arvizio at [email protected].

The Arvizio AR digital twin scenario can be seen in this short video. Arvizio will discuss its digital twin solutions as part of their virtual booth at Autodesk University, November 17 – 20. For additional information on Arvizio's XR Platform visit: arvizio.io

SOURCE Arvizio Inc.

