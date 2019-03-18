Arvizio Launches Revit Model Optimization for HoloLens, Magic Leap & Standalone XR Experiences

Revit and other large-scale structural models are often too large and complex to be rendered on standalone AR, MR & VR headsets or mobile devices. This has hindered the use of standalone devices for immersive experiences in architecture, engineering, construction and energy fields where large-scale 3D models are widely used. Arvizio has tackled this problem by offering a suite of 3D model optimization tools that allow Revit, IFC and other complex 3D models to be simplified with a user guided, automated workflow, providing users the ability to inspect and customize the results of the optimization process at each step.

The Revit optimization tools guide the user through the steps required to optimize complex models to achieve a desired level of detail (LOD) that fits the requirements of specific headsets. The tools recognize objects via their Revit metadata and automatically group those objects. A preferred level of optimization can then be applied to each group, and the results of the optimization can be inspected in real time in a graphical viewing panel, allowing trade-offs to be made interactively during the optimization process.

In addition, the new tools identify if the model has been suitably optimized for specific headset(s) which allows complex 3D models with many millions of polygons to be successfully visualized on Microsoft HoloLens, Magic Leap, mobile augmented reality devices and a variety of VR headsets.

"Our customers often design and work with extremely complex 3D Revit models and are seeking to take advantage of new and emerging 3D XR visualization technologies. To date, the optimization of such models has been a difficult and time-consuming process" said Jonathan Reeves, Arvizio's CEO. "We are delighted to introduce a suite of optimization tools that allow users to interactively control the process and ensure the optimized models will provide the desired experience for the target audience."

The new MR Studio Revit optimization tools are available immediately for customer trials. Arvizio will be offering live demonstrations of the platform at the AEC Next/Spar 3D conference and expo on May 21 – 23, in Anaheim at booth 725. To learn more about the features and capabilities of MR Studio, visit: arvizio.io

SOURCE Arvizio Inc.

