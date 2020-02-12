Arvizio Launches XR Connect - Secure XR Collaboration from Edge to Cloud

Multi-User XR for CAD, BIM & Point Cloud Visualization with Magic Leap 1, HoloLens 2 & Mobile AR

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Arvizio today announced the launch of XR Connect, a suite of services for secure multi-location edge and cloud collaboration for enterprise XR (Extended Reality). The Arvizio XR Platform is a complete solution for optimization, visualization and collaboration using 3D CAD, BIM, LiDAR, 3D scans and photogrammetry models for AEC, energy, mining, engineering and advanced manufacturing applications.

Arvizio's XR Connect services allow multiple XR users to interact over wide area networks including both fixed broadband and mobile 4G/5G connections. Arvizio's specialized servers offer WAN-optimized data transfers, spatial anchor sharing and synchronization of shared content together with real-time audio and video communications. With a unique edge and cloud hybrid architecture, sensitive 3D model data is stored securely on the customers location and relayed to XR devices on demand over encrypted wide area services.

The Arvizio XR platform has 3 key elements, the Arvizio XR Immerse app that runs on Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) or standalone Virtual Reality (VR) devices, Arvizio XR Director which is used to prepare, optimize and serve 3D models and associated content from a PC or edge server and Arvizio XR Connect which provides connectivity and sharing services across locations. Arvizio XR Director allows fully automated or user-guided workflows to reduce the size of large 3D models and point clouds for display on AR devices and headsets. In addition, hybrid rendering capabilities allow models to be streamed to the headsets from GPU equipped PCs and edge servers using Nvidia, AMD or Intel GPUs. Along with seamless integration with Autodesk Revit, BIM 360 and Fusion 360, users can combine CAD/BIM models with point clouds in the same scene to visualize placement of a model in a real-world LiDAR scan or photogrammetry model. Real time IoT data can be displayed and augment a 3D scene to provide an XR digital twin.

"New augmented reality services with AR content streaming will require scalable edge and cloud architectures in order to take advantage of the power of 5G networks," said Jonathan Reeves, CEO at Arvizio. "Our XR Connect services, along with advanced tools, hybrid rendering, and support of multiple devices leverage new 5G deployments and enable our customers to visualize and implement project solutions faster than they've been able to in the past. This is particularly important in the AEC, mining, energy and manufacturing industries where accuracy and time to completion directly impact the bottom line."

Arvizio has also released three new tiers of the XR Platform to allow customers to begin their digital transformation with a solution scaled to best fit their organization; all three packages include XR Director, the Immerse XR app and Immerse Mobile AR.

The XR Platform Innovator Edition provides the ability to walk through designs at life size, align models with the real world for AR and MR digital twin scenarios and synchronize the view for participants at a single location. The Pro and Pro Plus Editions extends this set of capabilities to conduct virtual design reviews and collaborative meetings with audio bridging and two-way video for multiple participants across locations.

Arvizio will be offering live demonstrations of their XR Platform at the Industrial VR/AR Forum February 25 – 26, in Houston and in conjunction with Qualcomm, at MWC Barcelona February 24 - 27.

