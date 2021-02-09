Arvizio Redefines Web Meetings with Augmented Reality

Remote participants are represented by avatars equipped with a Pointer Tool to identify key features. Models can be annotated and, viewed at tabletop size or 1:1 scale with the ability to teleport into the model from their device even when seated.

The Arvizio Immerse 3D solution is comprised of the following key components:

Arvizio Director PC or server application where users manage 3D collaboration sessions

Arvizio Immerse 3D app for 3D model collaboration on phones, tablets & AR headsets

Arvizio Cloud service suite for secure content synchronization and collaboration

Immerse 3D offers unique model optimization and efficient WAN transport capabilities to provide efficient data compression and parallel loading of large data sets to multiple AR clients. With on-demand model loading, Arvizio Immerse 3D is an ideal way for industries such as AEC, energy, engineering, industrial design, manufacturing, aerospace, government, and educational institutions to utilize their 3D data for impactful, interactive web meetings.

How it works:

The meeting organizer launches a session from their Arvizio Director application.

A QR code for joining the session is shared with participants over the web meeting.

Meeting participants scan the QR code and join the session with their devices.

3D models are pushed to all participants in real time; no need for each user to download them.

While in the meeting, participants can discuss and mark-up the 3D models in real time.

Once the meeting has concluded, models on the client devices are automatically erased.

"Bringing augmented reality to web meetings provides a more impactful experience – it's visual, interactive and immersive," says Jonathan Reeves, CEO at Arvizio. "We are empowering our customers to use 3D visualization with stakeholders around the world and use augmented reality for more efficient and realistic project reviews. We're excited to deliver this capability to our customers as remote interactions and digital meetings become the norm."

Arvizio's Immerse 3D can be used on a variety of meeting platforms with screen sharing capabilities including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, BlueJeans, Amazon Chime and Google Meet. The device app is available for Apple iPhone and iPad, Android phones & tablets, Microsoft HoloLens 2, and Magic Leap devices. In addition, Arvizio's Immerse 3D interfaces to popular cloud, or on premise, IoT data hubs offering the ability to integrate and associate live IoT data with objects in 3D models to create an operational digital twin.

