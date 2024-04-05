Arvo Advisory launches as a new executive and strategic communication firm to help companies create value through strategy and story

DALLAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvo Advisory, a boutique consulting and executive communication firm, officially launches today. The firm has developed an innovative model by building a team that combines corporate strategists with executive communication leaders and public relations experts to create value for clients.

Arvo Advisory Stephen Reiff and Steve Soltis

The firm is founded by Stephen Reiff and Steve Soltis. Reiff has a background that has spanned corporate strategy, politics, and management consulting before most recently serving as the Head of Strategy and Corporate Communication for MoneyGram International. Soltis is a 30-year executive communication industry veteran who ran CEO and employee communication at Coca-Cola, UPS and MCI. He also teaches strategic communication at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

"Research has shown that company reputation accounts for about 25% of the overall valuation, and we help companies maximize this potential by developing a winning strategy that's powered by a compelling story to inspire confidence across audiences," said Stephen Reiff Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arvo Advisory. "With a model that sits at the intersection of management consultancies and agencies, we've created an advisory firm that we wish had existed in our prior roles. We've been thrilled by the initial market response for our services – its clear that executives have been looking for this type of offering as they seek to bring their strategy to life at important inflection points."

On the journey to bridge the gap between strategy and communication, Arvo Advisory has brought together a worldclass team of experts that have driven results for over 35 Fortune 500 CEOs.

"What sets Arvo Advisory apart – and what gets me out of bed every morning – is this exciting proposition of linking strategy to story and doing it with a team that has held inside roles with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world," said Co-Founder Steve Soltis. "We're not a typical agency – we're a collection of corporate strategists and storytellers who've 'been there and done that.'"

Key service offerings include Strategic Narrative Development, Executive Communication Support, Transaction and Turnaround Advisory, Public Relations, and Strategic Communication. Clients consist of Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Strategy Officers, and Chief Communication Officers in addition Private Equity and Venture Capital firms.

About Arvo Advisory

Arvo Advisory is a boutique consulting firm that helps leaders craft and communicate their strategy to inspire confidence, achieve change, and create value. We uniquely combine business strategists with executive communication leaders and public relations experts to create value for our clients.

For more information, please visit www.ArvoAdvisory.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Arvo Advisory