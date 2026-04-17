ARVOS™ LAUNCHES AS AN INTEGRATED GLOBAL OLIVE COMPANY, UNITING LEADING PRODUCERS ACROSS FOUR COUNTRIES

Arvos Acquires Père Olive and Unites Bell-Carter Foods, AG Olives, Georgoudis S.A. to Help Retailers Simplify Fragmented Olive Category, Improve Execution Consistency and Unlock Growth

Key Facts:

Arvos (formerly AG Olives Group) is an integrated global olive company, combining sourcing at origin, processing and supply to deliver consistent quality and a reliable supply of Mediterranean olives to customers in more than 80 countries.

Arvos brings together Bell-Carter Foods (California), AG Olives (Spain), Georgoudis S.A. (Greece) and Père Olive (Belgium), forming the global leader in table olives.

Arvos' unique structure connects sourcing at origin, industrial processing and local market execution with global supply strength to give retailers a more coordinated and effective way to manage the category across both ambient and chilled offerings.

Arvos also announced the strategic acquisition of Père Olive, a Belgian specialist in chilled Mediterranean products, including olives, antipasti and dips, expanding Arvos' capabilities in the chilled Mediterranean category.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvos, a newly formed global olive company, today announced its official launch, bringing together Bell-Carter Foods (California), AG Olives (Spain), Georgoudis S.A. (Greece), and Père Olive (Belgium). Arvos connects sourcing at origin, industrial processing, and local market execution across the major olive-growing regions, supplying customers in more than 80 countries, giving retailers a more coordinated and effective way to manage the category.

For many retailers, the olive category remains complex to manage, requiring multiple suppliers across origins, formats and price points. Arvos simplifies this by providing a single, integrated approach with the scale, sourcing control and local execution needed to deliver greater consistency and reliability.

"Our goal is simple: to make the olive category easier to run and more reliable for our customers," said Francisco Escalante, CEO of Arvos. "By combining scale, sourcing control and local execution, we help retailers reduce complexity and improve consistency. The addition of Père Olive expands our capabilities into chilled Mediterranean products and new consumption occasions."

As part of its launch, Arvos announced the acquisition of Père Olive, a Belgian specialist in chilled olives, antipasti and other Mediterranean products. The addition of Père Olive comes at a time when demand for chilled, ready-to-eat Mediterranean products is growing, and retailers are looking for partners able to manage the category across products and formats. Père Olive's facility in Andenne, Belgium will serve as Arvos' European hub for chilled Mediterranean product development and innovation. The addition of Père Olive expands our capabilities into chilled Mediterranean products and new consumption occasions, particularly sharing and entertaining occasions, such as charcuterie boards.

"The formation of Arvos represents an important step, not just for Bell-Carter Foods, but for how we work across regions. For the first time, the world's leading olive companies are united under a shared global framework, giving us an unprecedented ability to share learnings, drive innovation and honor the rich heritage of olive growing across every region we serve," said Scott McCoy, Vice President, Bell-Carter Foods, LLC. "At Bell-Carter Foods, our roots run deep in California. That commitment remains unchanged, and as part of Arvos, we will continue to support our growers, customers and communities with the same focus and long-term perspective."

Arvos will operate through its local companies and brands, with shared capabilities in sourcing, operations and category development. Each member company will benefit from the strength and shared expertise of a unified global framework.

ABOUT ARVOS

Arvos is the global leader in table olives, with operations across California, Spain, Greece and Belgium. By partnering with farmers across all major olive origins and producing locally, Arvos ensures consistent quality and reliable supply for customers worldwide. Arvos' member companies and brands include Bell-Carter Foods and Lindsay Olives (California), AG Olives and Excelencia (Spain), Georgoudis S.A. and Parthenon (Greece), and Père Olive (Belgium). For more information, visit www.ArvosFoods.com .

ABOUT BELL-CARTER FOODS

Founded in 1912, Bell-Carter Foods, a California company, is one of the largest table olive producers in the U.S. The California-based producer has focused on providing innovative, best-in-class olive products, along with the industry's absolute best service. With close to 200 employees across its Walnut Creek headquarters and production facility in Corning, CA, Bell-Carter Foods is a recognized industry leader, selling and marketing domestic olives, imported olives, and olive-related specialty products under the Bell-Carter Foods, private label, and Lindsay brand names. For more information, visit the company's website at www.BellCarter.com.

SOURCE Arvos™