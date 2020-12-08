Arwa Damon from INARA Named Winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards in the Newcomer of the Year Category

Damon is CNN's Senior International Correspondent. She established INARA to fill the gaps in access to medical treatment for children impacted by war that she witnessed while covering the Middle East.

The organization provides an individualized approach to ensure each refugee child living with life-altering disabilities receives the most appropriate and best possible treatment by removing access to barriers.

Damon will receive a $5,000 USD donation to a charitable entity of her choice and will be honored as part of the "10 Days of .ORG" online experience that celebrates the range of achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year.

Each day of the 10-day celebration places a spotlight on award-winning organizations and individuals making our communities a better place.

"Throughout my time in the Middle East, I have consistently seen the need for pediatric care in towns and villages I visited. INARA focuses specifically on providing medical interventions where others don't to ensure that war-wounded children don't fall through the gaps in medical care," said Arwa Damon, President and Co-founder of INARA. "We do this so that the children of these war-torn areas don't lose their futures due to lack of medical care. It is our moral duty to help the children in need. We are honored to win the .ORG Impact Award and we look forward to continuing working towards a better world."

"Congratulations to Arwa Damon and INARA for being named the 2020 .ORG Impact Award winner in the Newcomer of the Year category," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "INARA addresses a significant gap in medical care access that many refugee children face in the Middle East and we celebrate their outstanding contributions."

This year, PIR saw an extremely impressive group of submissions showcasing the diverse and inspiring work taking place in the .ORG Community. Thank you to everyone who participated in the .ORG Impact Awards.

More than 500 organizations and individuals submitted entries this year. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.



Award winners will receive a donation of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice. Please visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.

10 Days of .ORG Schedule

Day One: Combating Coronavirus Monday, November 30th Day Two: Promoting Education Tuesday, December 1st Day Three: Outstanding Volunteer Wednesday, December 2nd Day Four: Championing Equality, Equity and Inclusion Thursday, December 3rd Day Five: Innovation Friday, December 4th Day Six: Advancing Environmental Sustainability Monday, December 7th Day Seven: .ORG Newcomer of the Year Tuesday, December 8th Day Eight: Fighting Hunger and Poverty Wednesday, December 9th Day Nine: Promoting a Safer Internet Thursday, December 10th Day Ten: .ORG of the Year Friday, December 11th

Media Contact: Scott Gerber – [email protected]



About INARA

INARA provides life-altering medical care for children from conflict areas who have catastrophic injuries or illnesses and are unable to access treatment due to war.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

SOURCE Public Interest Registry